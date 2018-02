Beat Juice: 11 Questions with Abstract That Rapper

click to enlarge Abstract That Rapper's Facebook page

Some of Abstract That Rapper's dream artists to collab with include local acts Contour, Benny Starr, Johnny Jr., and Mardy Says.

Delivering lyrics that depict life struggles, choices, and the drive to excel is just a way of life for a local hip-hop artist named Julian Harrell, also known as Abstract That Rapper. The lyricist has made it his mission to keep his music real, as it gives off a J Cole vibe with a side of Kendrick Lamar attitude. Get a feel for Abstract's unique hip-hop style anywhere from Cory's Grilled Cheese and the Royal American to the Music Farm and the Purple Buffalo. Find out more about all the big music plans he has in store, and thank his Grandma in advance for the Sassafras Tea pro hangover tip.MomKendrick LamarWuTang ClanBurl IvesTribe Called Quest (specificallyKurt CobainMigosChance The RapperDonald GloverJoyner LucasJames BrownTIPink Floyd’sDrakeEryka BaduJ DillaKanye WestParliament Funkadelic’salbumThe soundtrack to HerculesNas/JayzMy struggles, other people’s struggleFacebookConversationsEvents and activities I attendSleepMy familyMy friendsMy current experience as a college studentMy need to createMy need to not be complacentMy need to pave my ownOthers people’s life choicesMore released recorded mastered material onlineDeveloping/Curating more online content for myself as for othersBooking more shows outside of CharlestonReleasing at least one-two songs/video a monthPerforming for this year's Cooper River Bridge Run and preparation to perform for SoFar Sounds Charleston!And continuing to work for Cody Dixon’s nonprofit Soul Power Productions and giving back to my local artists and students perusing the arts!It really depends on my mood. Sometimes I’m content with just being at my friends house making music, chilling, and planning for the future.Currently the album that Im bumping religiously is Pink Floyd’sand Kendrick Lamar’salbum. I also expect to have that newsoundtrack on repeat as well!Drink hot tea, rehearse my raps until I start feeling crazy for talking to myself for to long. Grab a brew/shot with the homies. Maybe walking around the block a few times. It all depends on how prepared I feel honestly.Benjamin Starr, Khari Lucas (Contour), Mardy Says, Emperor Timeline, Q Mic Antics, SR Phresh, Jharrel Jerome, Johnny Jr., Sunrhe, and Eryka Badu.Sassafras tea (old southern herb) it’s also good for when you have a flu/cold! Shoutout to grandma for putting me onto that.Madison Square Garden, and that huge pitted amphitheater in Colorado.Honestly all my past performances have been fun. But if I had to choose it probably would be a tie between CofC’s 1770 Records Den show at Music Farm show or opening night for The New Music Confab also at the Music Farm!Any upcoming shows or projects that you are excited about?Cory’s Grilled Cheese- February 23rd- Hip Hop Sessions #2Columbia- March 4th- Whitehall (Real South Records)SoFar Sounds- March 25thCooper River Bridge Run- April 7thCory’s Grilled Cheese- 4/20 Music ShowcaseThat’s all for now. I’m still planning out the rest of my April and the rest of the year so there is still room for a lot more plans.But I am working on a project that I can’t speak much about currently but I can say that it encompasses the beautiful perspectives I come into contact with on the daily basis. Around the end of the year is when it is projected to be released.