Local Pulse, Awendaw Green, and The Bend present Power to Puerto Rico Concert Sun. March 4

Puerto Rico National Guard soldiers, of the 783rd Maintenance Company, in Toa Baja, P.R. supporting the city after Hurricane María, transporting more than 6,000 gallons of water to the San José community, Sept. 24.
On Sun. March 4 from 2-7 p.m. Local Pulse
, a Lowcountry-based advocacy group, will work with local music venue Awendaw Green, conservation space The Bend, and the collaborators of #powertopuertorico to host a benefit concert and charity drive at The Bend for Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico.
Tickets are available online with donation.
Cash donations are welcome at the event, too: Any money given at this event will go toward paying for the shipment of the donated items to Puerto Rico. The items will leave directly from the event, transported by Will Transport, to Florida and then to Puerto Rico.
The March 4 benefit concert features a lineup of local artists:
2-3 p.m. DJ Tuff Girl and MC Halo
3-3:45 p.m. Rev. Jeff Mosier and the Local Benefactors
4-4:45 p.m. Buddy Bambada & Quis Kingsoul
5-5:45 p.m. Lauren Bevins Cahill
6-6:45 p.m. Gino Castilllo & Latin Jazz Band
The event will also feature food and beverages from local food trucks like Dashi and Diggity Donuts, and COAST Brewery (discounted brews if you bring your own cup). Taste of Gullah’s oral historian Giovanni Richardson appears as a special guest.
It has been five months since Hurricane Maria hit the island, and one quarter of Puerto Rico’s population remains without power. The official death count is 64, but the New York Times
reports that the real number may be 1,052. Suicide rates
have seen a 29 percent increase on the island as residents struggle to cope with the aftermath of the storm. Despite these hardships, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has chosen to end food and water aid to Puerto Rico.
In addition to monetary donations, Local Pulse is asking for donations of the following non-perishable items:
Gatorade, Pedialyte, Personal Care Kits: toothpaste, toothbrushes, tampons, soap, shampoo, Water Purification Tablets, Diapers, Flashlights and Small Radios (Solar/Battery Operated), Small Tents, Sleeping Bags, Mosquito Repellent and Bug Spray, Canned Non-Perishable Foods, First Aid Kits, Baby Formula, Gloves, Hand Sanitizer, Trash Bags, Towels.