Watch 'Concert for George' at the Terrace Theater on rerelease day

On November 29, 2002, one year after The Beatle’s George Harrison passed away, his wife Olivia and son Dhani, under the direction of friends Eric Clapton and Jeff Lynne, held a moving tribute,, at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The night featured songs Harrison wrote along with a few others he was known to love dearly, all performed by artists like Clapton, Lynne, Jools Holland, Paul McCartney, Tom Petty, Ravi and Anoushka Shankar, Ringo Starr, and more.Thoughwas originally released on DVD back in 2003 (again, produced by Clapton and Lynne,) it’s been remastered — and on Fri. Feb. 23, just two days before what would have been Harrison’s 75th birthday, it will be released as a deluxe edition box set, a four-LP box set, and CD/DVD and CD/Blu-ray combo packages.It’ll also be screened that night at the Terrace Theater for one night only.Tickets are $11, and the film begins at 7:15 p.m.