Tuesday, February 20, 2018

Charleston Wine + Food music highlights include Dale Watson and Parker Millsap

Local legends are also on the bill

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Tue, Feb 20, 2018 at 10:38 AM

Parker Millsap will open the festival on Wed. Feb. 28 at Marion Square
  • Charleston Wine + Food website
  • Parker Millsap will open the festival on Wed. Feb. 28 at Marion Square
Charleston Wine + Food is back, and they're pulling out all the stops once again when it comes to entertainment. Here's who you'll hear this year:
Soulful folk artist Parker Millsap opens the festival on Wed. Feb. 28 at Marion Square. On Fri. March 2, Nashville songwriters Tommy Lee James and Dylan Altman will perform at the Noteworthy event at The Wreck.

Charleston's own Leah Suarez plays the Bourbon Affair on Fri. March 2 at the American College of the Building Arts, and, also local, Kanika Moore & the Motown Throwdown will light up the Toasted event at Tradesman Brewing Co. on Sun. March 4.

Finally, known for playing the barbecue circuit in Texas, country troubadour Dale Watson will make his way to the "Nassau Street Saloon," a.k.a. Lewis Barbecue, on Fri. March 2 for a honky-tonk-themed hoedown.

For tickets or more info, go to charlestonwineandfood.com.

