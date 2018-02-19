Monday, February 19, 2018

Now you can (and should) watch Benny Starr and Manny Houston's PechaKucha28 presentations

PK28 FTW

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Mon, Feb 19, 2018 at 10:11 AM

Last month, we told you about some of the highlights of PechaKucha28, including notable presentations from musicians/creatives Benny Starr and Manny Houston. Lucky for us, Charleston Music Hall recently published the full speeches from each presenter on YouTube for posterity, and now you can take it all in yourselves. Check it out.

Benny Starr asks the audience if they want a Charleston for black people, and more.


Manny Houston, a.k.a. Alan Fame, assures you that making a living as a multi-faceted creative is a-OK:



You can watch all of PechaKucha28 here.
