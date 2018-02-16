Beat Juice: 11 Questions with Emily Curtis

click to enlarge

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree: Pop-soul artist Emily Curtis has sung harmonies from the young age of four with her father, who is also a musician. These days, the South Carolina native can be found writing her latest tunes at local coffee spots such as Kudu or Black Tap or on a stage near you when she tours this spring and summer. Curtis will hit the road in support of her latest EP, Hindsight, in which the artist wears her heart on her sleeve and exhibits the epitome of girl power.’Til then, learn a little more about Curtis and what all she has in store for 2018 here in the latest edition of Beat Juice.My dad, who is also a musician, has been my first and biggest influence. He was the one that instilled that love of singing from an early age, and put a guitar in my hands when I was four years old, taught me how to sing harmonies over melodies, and would make up songs with me as a little girl.Depends on who is playingI'm in the middle of writing a lot of new music and working on touring regionally this spring/summer.Creating something out of nothing and then seeing how it affects people is incredible. I get so excited when I finish a song and usually post a clip on social media way too soon.Black Tap/Kudu ... can't decide. If Kudu had wifi I might be able to decide.Ireland! I've always loved their positivity and would love to play in a pub for the locals.This year's Cooper River Bridge Run will be a new experience for sure.Tori KellyDockery's on Daniel Island is new venue/restaurant and has an awesome set up. I can tell it's going to be come a music hotspot! Can't wait to play there again.I like to work on fitness whether its at the gym or in dance classes. Femme hip-hop at Dance FX has become my weekly therapy session.Adelie and Matt Mackelcan at PURE Theatre was the last show I went to. I was the opener though so I'm not sure if that counts, but I would've gone either way!