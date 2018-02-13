Tuesday, February 13, 2018
SOLD OUT: Drivin' N Cryin' performs unplugged for charity
Mex1 on Sullivan's is hosting the shindig
Tickets have entirely sold out for this show.
Sullivan's Island's Mex1 Coastal Cantina will host an unplugged Drivin' N Cryin' performance on Sun. Feb. 18 at 8 p.m.
Proceeds benefit Carolina Studios, which provides students a safe environment that fosters creative, educational, and career-focused initiatives through music, technology, and media arts.
The band will also be stopping by Coast Records on Mon. Feb. 19 to record a few songs for a Baja racing documentary sponsored by Sullivan's Island Coastal Lager.
Tickets are available now for the Mex1 shindig via citypapertickets.com.
