Tuesday, February 13, 2018

SOLD OUT: Drivin' N Cryin' performs unplugged for charity

Mex1 on Sullivan's is hosting the shindig

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Tue, Feb 13, 2018 at 9:37 AM

Tickets have entirely sold out for this show.

Sullivan's Island's Mex1 Coastal Cantina will host an unplugged Drivin' N Cryin' performance on Sun. Feb. 18 at 8 p.m.

Proceeds benefit Carolina Studios, which provides students a safe environment that fosters creative, educational, and career-focused initiatives through music, technology, and media arts.

The band will also be stopping by Coast Records on Mon. Feb. 19 to record a few songs for a Baja racing documentary sponsored by Sullivan's Island Coastal Lager.

Tickets are available now for the Mex1 shindig via citypapertickets.com.

