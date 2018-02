Cory's Grilled Cheese and Charleston Skye launch two series: Hip-Hop Sessions and Season 1

click to enlarge Abstract That Rapper's Facebook page

Abstract That Rapper will perform at (Feb. 23) and host (March 23) the Hip-Hop Sessions. He'll also perform at the 420 Bash on, well, 4-20.

Cory's Grilled Cheese not only feeds all of us cheese fanatics the good stuff, but it's also a venue giving voices to marginalized genres like metal, punk, and hip-hop as well as a place for folks of all ages to get their groove on.Owned by a bluegrass performer Cory Schwartz (Pinkerton & the Brinks), the venue has now joined forces with booking agency Charleston Skye Entertainment (CSE) to present Hip-Hop Sessions in hopes of giving a space to "the younger artist so they can plan, perform, and practice in front of a crowd," says CSE's Cameron Johnson. "There are so many great artists in Charleston, and my personal plan is to take some of these kids and get them to the next level, however that might be."CSE also recently launched another series called Season 1, which is the same concept as Hip-Hop Sessions essentially, except with more genres, like metal, rock, jam, and punk. "We already have a great local metalcore scene that comes to Cory's," Johnson says. " I just wanted to diversify the scene that comes through."Cover is $5/student ID; $7/door. All ages.Indie ninja punks Never Any Ordinary, Southern alt-rockers Jesse Shafer & the Contraband, grunge-jammers Monochrome, and acoustic act Faction 15.Ivory Keys, Jeremiah Boone, Do or Dye, Reek and Kash, Dova, Abstract That Rapper.Go Jenny Go, B. Fraser, Inn Vinegar, Logan & the Kidders: Slim COD, Eye Rap, Blvme, Thaddeus Fathead. Hosted by Abstract That RapperVon Strantz & Native Land-Lovers, Boardwalks, Slomo Dingo, The WaftsCamel Blues Band, Anergy, Orange Doors, Abstract That Rapper, Bassghost, and more TBAMidnight Endeavor, Glass Mansions: Lineup TBAFor details and further updates, go here