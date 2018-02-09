Live Music: Tyler Boone; Scott Biram; Big Gigantic; Eric Gales; Mardi Gras Band

click to enlarge Provi

Eric Gales is a better guitarist than you. The Plattsburgh-based publication Press Republican recently described him as "Miles meets Jimi," and that's a fitting description — not just because he's a virtuoso in every sense of the word, but because he dips his hand in every genre he can. Aside from the heavy-hitting blues influence, the finger-snapping jazz playing, and the good ol' loud, hard rocking, Gales has performed with hip-hop trio Three 6 Mafia, and covered classical music. The six-string wunderkind says that he is just "mixing all the spices together" — it comes out as one tasty recipe. Thumbing through his live performances of classic tunes like "Voodoo Child" or the Eric Gales Band original "Sign of the Storm" is the second best way to see Gales' talent. The best way is to see him live. —Heath Ellison FRIDAY

Grab your dancing shoes and proceed to party as Mardi Gras marches right into the NOLA-inspired Royal American (we see you kitschy decor straight outta Frenchmen Street) with its seventh-annual second-line extravaganza. Bourbon Street does NoMo complete with provided party favors, like masks, beads, and hats, and festive tunes from Royal's Big Easy-inspired brass band comprised of Robbie Madison (Robbie Madison Band) on trumpet, saxophonist Mike Quinn (of Funtastics fame), Dave Grimm (Dave Grimm Trio) on trombone, bassist Ben Mossman (Robotrio), and percussionist Jonathan Peace (Saluda Shoals), who organized the shindig. "I'd studied second line in school but never played a full-on Mardi Gras party like this one," Peace says. "Year-round I tell people it is the most fun event I play every year. It's so carefree and everyone there is having such a great time dancing and singing along — you can feel it." Expect Mardi Gras essentials from the Meters, some jazz standards, plus a few surprises. And if you're (literally) hungry/thirsty for more NOLA flavor, don't forget Royal also serves up Voodoo chips, muffaletta sammies, and, of course, frozen Hurricanes. —Kelly Rae Smith FRIDAY

Charleston singer-songwriter Tyler Boone has had a busy few years, to say the least. In addition to releasing multiple EPs and singles, most recently the swaggering, heavy blues-rock number, "Short Skirt, Bare Knees," Boone has been on bills with Sheryl Crow, The Avett Bros., Dr. John, and many more, appeared (along with his song "Paper Wings") in the Bravo network reality show A Night With My Ex, scored an endorsement from Taylor guitars, and did a stint in Nashville as both a songwriter and performer. "I was there for a year and a half playing gigs," Boone says of Music City. "And I feel like there are two sides to Nashville. There's the cookie-cutter, very bro-country side, and then there's the cooler East Nashville side that reminds me of Charleston. You can try to fit in and get that one No. 1 song, or you can stick to your guns and put out good records and play good live shows. People can get so burnt out on it, but I think they just did it wrong." As for his reality show experience, well: "I didn't want to do it, I said yes because they put my song on it," he says with a laugh. "So it was really about getting my song on a TV show." —Vincent Harris FRIDAY

Last year was a gigantic one for Big Gigantic. Thanks to some key guest contributions from Logic, GRiZ, and Waka Flocka Flame, the electronic instrumental duo saw exponential returns on their LP Brighter Future. Big Gigantic (consisting of producer Dominic Lalli and drummer Jeremy Salken) has spent their career doing well in the Soundcloud world, occasionally netting millions of listens on their album The Night is Young. Their sound has always had pop inflections, but they've largely abandoned the dubstep and drum and bass in favor of straight electronic pop production. The melodic beats and instrumentation are a sweet backdrop to Rozes' vocal hook on "All of Me," while "The Little Things" is a sassy piano progression for Angela McCluskey's smoky lounge-room singing. The guys in Big Gigantic have played around enough, and now they sound like they're ready for the charts. —Heath Ellison WEDNESDAY

Scott Biram is a true hybrid artist, to the extent that it's hard to think of a radio format or genre that he would fit comfortably in. His voice is pure country twang, but it's a rougher-hewn, unvarnished kind of country, one that dates back to Sun Records in the mid-'50s. His guitar-playing is ragged but passionate, loud as hell on an electric, and fiercely intricate on acoustic. The subject matter on his most recent album, The Bad Testament, ranges from dark Appalachian Gothic ballads ("Still Around") and raucous, untamed rockers ("Set Me Free") to vintage-sounding outlaw country, like "Red Wine" (which features the memorable couplet, "Red wine, a little smoke, and a whole lotta lovin'/That's all I need to make it through the night") to God-fearing gospel ("True Religion," which sounds like it's pumping out of an old transistor radio). Biram's music may be hard to pigeonhole, but it's utterly compelling, like some sort of perfect honky-tonk jukebox, except the songs are all by one guy. —Vincent Harris SUNDAY