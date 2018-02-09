Beat Juice: 11 Questions with singer-songwriter Matt MacKelcan

click to enlarge

Matt MacKelcan's vocals, compositions, and guitar work shines through in songs such as one of his personal favorites, "Drive," but he has a few more recordings in the works this year you can look forward to. In the meantime, find out a thing or three about the singer-songwriter and what he's up to next.More national touring, along with releasing new musicThe WindjammerJohn MayerGeneral Tso's ChickenRed RocksDave MatthewsDead and Company in CharlotteGhost Monkey or WestbrookGrateful DeadOff The Record Music Festival in Atlantic City in June — it's a boutique festival with a great lineup of singer-songwriters from all over the country. I will be releasing new music very soon and a few remixes. I recorded last night's show at Pure Theatre [with David Higgins' Adelie], and I plan to record at Fairweather Studio on James Island in the coming months.Also catch me local show on Sat. Feb. 10 at the Rusty Rudder Craft Beer and Oyster Festival.