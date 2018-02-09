Friday, February 9, 2018

Beat Juice: 11 Questions with singer-songwriter Matt MacKelcan

Posted by Amelia Coggin on Fri, Feb 9, 2018 at 2:00 PM

click to enlarge mattpic2.jpg

Matt MacKelcan's vocals, compositions, and guitar work shines through in songs such as one of his personal favorites, "Drive," but he has a few more recordings in the works this year you can look forward to. In the meantime, find out a thing or three about the singer-songwriter and what he's up to next.

What is your favorite song to date that you have written?
"Drive"

One big goal you have for this year?
More national touring, along with releasing new music

Favorite local venue?
The Windjammer

If you could collaborate with any artist, who would it be?
John Mayer

What go-to hangover cure has never failed you?
General Tso's Chicken

Dream venue to play at?
Red Rocks

What musician has influenced you the most?
Dave Matthews

Last show you went to?
Dead and Company in Charlotte

Best brewery in Charleston?
Ghost Monkey or Westbrook

Favorite old-schoo​​​​l band?
Grateful Dead

Any upcoming shows or releases that you're excited about?
Off The Record Music Festival in Atlantic City in June — it's a boutique festival with a great lineup of singer-songwriters from all over the country. I will be releasing new music very soon and a few remixes. I recorded last night's show at Pure Theatre [with David Higgins' Adelie], and I plan to record at Fairweather Studio on James Island in the coming months.

Also catch me local show on Sat. Feb. 10 at the Rusty Rudder Craft Beer and Oyster Festival.



