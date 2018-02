Send your sweetie a Valentine's Day singing telegram from an OHM Radio quartet

click to enlarge

Can't help falling in love? Tell your guy or gal with a Valentine's Day singing telegram from the team at OHM Radio 96.3.This Feb. 14, the local community-supported station is sending out a team of musicians and vocalists led by Lindsay Holler for a day of tune deliveries to sweethearts all over Charleston.For $25 you can choose from a selection of songs, and a quartet will deliver the Valentine Gram directly to your friend, family member, or indeed your Valentine, along with a customized note.Just book your gram here , and an OHM Radio rep will be in contact to coordinate delivery deets. What could be sweeter?