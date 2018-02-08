Thursday, February 8, 2018
Send your sweetie a Valentine's Day singing telegram from an OHM Radio quartet
I'm just a fool, a fool in love with yoo-ooh-ooh
Posted
by Kelly Rae Smith
on Thu, Feb 8, 2018 at 9:35 AM
Topics: Fund-raisers, Local Bands, Local Musicians, Radio
Can't help falling in love? Tell your guy or gal with a Valentine's Day singing telegram from the team at OHM Radio 96.3.
This Feb. 14, the local community-supported station is sending out a team of musicians and vocalists led by Lindsay Holler for a day of tune deliveries to sweethearts all over Charleston.
For $25 you can choose from a selection of songs, and a quartet will deliver the Valentine Gram directly to your friend, family member, or indeed your Valentine, along with a customized note.
Just book your gram here
, and an OHM Radio rep will be in contact to coordinate delivery deets. What could be sweeter?
