Thursday, February 8, 2018

Send your sweetie a Valentine's Day singing telegram from an OHM Radio quartet

I'm just a fool, a fool in love with yoo-ooh-ooh

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Thu, Feb 8, 2018 at 9:35 AM

Can't help falling in love? Tell your guy or gal with a Valentine's Day singing telegram from the team at OHM Radio 96.3.

This Feb. 14, the local community-supported station is sending out a team of musicians and vocalists led by Lindsay Holler for a day of tune deliveries to sweethearts all over Charleston.

For $25 you can choose from a selection of songs, and a quartet will deliver the Valentine Gram directly to your friend, family member, or indeed your Valentine, along with a customized note.

Just book your gram here, and an OHM Radio rep will be in contact to coordinate delivery deets. What could be sweeter?
