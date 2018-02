"Great, America (2017)" is Shovels & Rope's own state of the union address

Yesterday, Rolling Stone debuted Shovels & Rope's new single, "Great, America (2017),"aptly describing it as a “stark commentary on the U.S.” Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent told the, “We felt like we needed to give ourselves and our fans a national pep talk.“This song represents our observations and feelings regarding many of the overwhelming events of the year 2017,” they said of the song that was written in Denver hotel room. “Jet-lagged and feeling sensitive to the world politic, we turned on the news and it was a barrage of floods and fires, civil rights protests being confused with anti-patriotism, and escalating nuclear and refugee situations. Everybody gets weary, but we are always faithful in the hearts of people who put love and community first. We hope that we can contribute to a constructive conversation about how we should be acting toward one another and set a good example in our own lives.”Sales for the single will be donated to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund, which has already built five treatment facilities in the U.S., with four more in the works, to serve military families with traumatic brain injuries. "These injuries continue to affect hundreds of thousands of military personnel," David Winters, President of the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund told. "It is thanks to these kinds of donations that we can continue to build specialized medical facilities, called Intrepid Spirit centers, that diagnose and treat these service members and help them on their road to recovery."Purchase the single here . Listen for yourself above. We've transcribed the lyrics below for you to absorb.There are tears rolling down my front and backThere’s a mirror holdin’ up a one-eyed jackThere’s a hurricane swingin’ at a lowly shackIn 2017There’s a compass lost on the open seaAnother shooter in my communityThere’s a steady stream of insanityIn 2017There’s a dog with a nuclear bomb in his mouthHey, old white man, meet the brave, new SouthDon’t it make you wanna scream and shout?In 2017My TV is as busy as a can of baitPoint and click and get it nowYou never have to stop and waitBut your airplane is going to be a little bit lateIn 2017My eyes and my ears and my senses are tiredEverybody’s scared; everybody’s inspiredThe world is under water; it’s also on fireIn 2017Great, AmericaCome on, come on, come onWe’re baited in hysteriaThere’s litter on your lawnif it’s smokin’ while we’re sleepin’There’ll be fire in the dawnSo come on, AmericaCome on, come on, come onYou talk like this, but you live like thatIt says ‘go back home’ on your welcome matDid somebody really say that the world is flat?!in 2017There’s constant unchecked brutalityA brave man takes a stand by droppin’ to a kneeTry to understand you, try to understand meIn 2017I’ve tried to understand you, you try to understand meIn 2017