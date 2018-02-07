Souls brings dinner + show and a lounge atmosphere to North Charleston

click to enlarge
Dinner and a show is somewhat of a long-lost concept, even in bigger cities. But King Hollywood and his concept Souls
(7550 Dorchester Road) is keeping the dream alive with its promise of live entertainment on more nights than not in a lounge atmosphere along with a menu with a little something for everyone.
Open since August of 2017, Souls serves up live music every Wednesday (jazz from Charlton Singleton each week except tonight: Quiana Q. Parler & the Contemporary Flow), Thursday (funk and soul from the Black Diamond Band), and Friday (reggae night with the likes of Ros Bonghi & The All Stars and Mystic Vibrations). And on the last Sunday of each month, the venue dishes Sunday brunch (think shrimp and grits plus chicken and waffles) along with gospel DJ, Pastor Chef.
If comedy's your thing, Souls offers Jokes & Seafood on Mondays, complete with $5 and $10 buckets of oysters, blue crab, potatoes, sausage, corn, boiled egg, and a turkey neck plus recordings of guys like Bernie Mac and Richard Pryor played overhead. Every third Saturday, you can laugh to a live comedian. Sat. Feb. 17 will feature Roc the Mic Comedy Show with Darryl Damn, Sunny P, and Skip G Lawson, with an after party with Sam Well.
Tuesdays are for Cigars & Karaoke, the only time smoking's allowed in the lounge.
Souls' full kitchen opens every day at 4:30 p.m., and the menu boasts everything from Rick James wings and a Godfather cheeseburger to salmon and grits, sweet potato fries, shrimp and fries, salads, and tacos.
Hollywood is also a project manager for another venue that opened up on Fri. Feb. 2 — a 13,000-square-feet space called EXQUIS Event Center at 5101 Ashley Phosphate Rd., which will feature larger-scale concerts. Every first Friday beginning March 2, you can catch Star in the City with artists like Sunshine Anderson.
At Souls, look for artists from further afield to take the mic in the coming weeks, like saxophonist Jeanette Harris on March 7 and in May, Art Rose (as part of the North Charleston Art Festival) and Danny Clay (discovered by Steve Harvey) with a Luther Vandross tribute.
For further details and updates, follow Souls on Facebook.
Reservations are recommended — Souls knows how to pack 'em in.