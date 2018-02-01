Live Music: '50s Winter Prom; Groundhog Day; Stuyedeyed; The Four20s

click to enlarge Michael Campina

1950s POP | '50s Winter Prom

Gold Light and Grace Joyner

w/ DJ Lanatron

Sat. Feb. 3

8:30 p.m.

$10

The Royal American

Maybe you remember high school proms as, basically, displays of sadness in sequins (Just me?), but the '50s Winter Prom from Grace Joyner and Gold Light means to rectify your below-par prom experience, stat. "I don't know about you, but going to my high school prom wasn't really the greatest experience — it was all awkward and stuff, just being a teenager can be awkward," says Gold Light's Joe Chang. "So why not get a chance to redeem all that as an adult, with an adult prom?" Chang got the idea for an adult prom after performing for a few in Asheville, then declaring them the funnest shows he's ever played. "I feel like a lot of the music from that era is just so timeless and holds up today, and the songs are fun and danceable, and slow danceable too," he says. "Plus dances were a thing back then, y'know, like a rite of passage, this kind of holy ceremony almost. It was something kids got excited about, to ask that special someone, and borrow the car, and get all gussied up for." Chang chose the date of February 3 because that's the Day the Music Died, but the tunes will be alive and well this weekend. Most of the show will feature 1950s covers and some early-1960s girl group stuff performed by the house band — Chang, Joyner, Nic Jenkins, Camille Rhoden, and Brett Nash — plus some of Gold Light's very era-appropriate singles and Grace Joyner songs with a '50s twist. And y'all should go ahead and practice your dorky prom pose, because this shindig comes complete with a photo booth. —Kelly Rae Smith saturDAY

click to enlarge Provided

GARAGE PUNK | Stuyedeyed

w/ DUMB Doctors, Dakota O, Del Sur

Mon. Feb. 5

9 p.m.

$5

The Royal American

Music with grit flowing in between its chipped teeth sometimes feels like it's stuck in sensitive music's shadow. In that sense, the anarchic back hand Stuyedeyed (pronounced sty-died) delivers is a refreshing drink of cool, acid-laced water. "It's definitely gritty, kind of blown-out lo-fi," says guitarist Nelson Hernandez-Espinal. Stuyedeyed is a New York band in location and in sound, conjuring the aggression of the biggest N.Y. punk bands. The speaker blowing "Cursed" plays to the garage aesthetic and peppers in some late '60s psychedelia. The speeding police brutality song "Mr. Policeman" reimagines the band's blues influence through a Sabbath-y bassline and a gut-punching guitar. It's easily one of the best on the band's 2017 EP Funeral. The album's a fun six-song marathon of grime and distortion. With the intensity already at 11, the promise of bigger releases in the near future is damn exciting. The full length album Stuyedeyed drops in the fall and promises to be "a lot faster, a lot bigger, a lot dirtier," says Hernandez-Espinal. "It's pretty much Funeral, but exaggerated." —Heath Ellison MONDAY

click to enlarge

multi-genre | Groundhog Day No. 6

w/ Bill Carson, Joel T. Hamilton, Michael Flynn, Lindsay Holler, AishaKenyetta, and more

Sat. Feb. 3

8 p.m.

$20

Dear Charleston, this is a don't-miss concert, every year. If Groundhog Day Concert No. 6 is anything like that of years past, it's going to be filled with indescribable magic. The hours-long musical massage is created by a long list of local music veterans who have, over the years, gone on to represent the city in various forms in the national sphere. Organized by Bill Carson, the concert entails a mix of original masterpieces and stunning covers from the Great American Songbook, each with their own fun twist. This time around, the artists to deliver the sweet, sweet goods includes Carson, Joel T. Hamilton, Michael Flynn, Kevin Hamilton, Lindsay Holler, Aisha Kenyatta, Jonathan Gray, Jack Burg, Amanda Kapousouz, Tyler Ross, Nathan Koci, Ron Wiltrout, Marcus Amaker, and Clint Fore. Hopefully the groundhog will bless us with as much sunshine this spring as we will be blessed with this Saturday at the Music Hall. —Kelly Rae Smith

click to enlarge Michael Campina file

SOUL SESSIONS | The Four20s

w/ Black Diamond, BlackNoyze

Wed. Jan. 31

9:30 p.m.

Free

Bar Mash

Rodrick Cliche describes his band, the Four20s, as the Beatles meets Wu-Tang Clan. Specializing in dramatically different covers of well-known songs, the Four20s' cover song repertoire runs the genre gamut. "The concept of the Four20s is to feel like a big remix, like a live band DJ," says Cliche. "We do some mashups, and we do try to stay true to some covers, but they're mostly not recognizable." Soul, '60s pop, R&B, rap, and other genres are all represented in the typical Four20s show. The sound often is on full display at the Four20s' frequent get-togethers called the Soul Sessions, where the group brings other artists like Zandrina Dunning on stage to perform with them. The upcoming Soul Sesh will include local vocalist Black Diamond. —Heath Ellison WEDNESDAY