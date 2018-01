The schedule is out: Plan your 2018 High Water Fest now

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

Sho Ro has another High Water Fest on tap for this year

To all who are impatiently awaiting all-things High Water, it's been a satisfying past few days. First off, the artists have been announced for Low Tide Social, the fest's food, drink, and music-filled kickoff happening on the evening of Fri. April 20. This year, Charleston's Garage Cuban Band will entertain the crowd over a heapin' helpin' of the Smoking Pot's Lowcountry boil and oysters from the Seaborn Oyster Company. The Shrimp Records Family Band will also make an appearance with a tribute to the late great Tom Petty — something they crew has done plenty of in the past.Then today the fest announced the weekend's schedule, and it reveals a pretty killer slot for Charleston's SUSTO sandwiched between High Water founders/curators/Lowcountry residents Shovels and Rope and the evening's headliner, Band of Horses, whose frontman Ben Bridwell and drummer Creighton Barrett are also locals.Here's the schedule:1 p.m. Weaves1:45 p.m. Nicole Atkins2:30 p.m. Ian Felice4 p.m. M. Ward4:15 p.m. Shrimp Records Family Band5 p.m. St Paul & the Broken Bones6 p.m. Old 97's7 p.m. Brandi Carlile7:45 Jeff Tweedy8:45 p.m. Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit1 p.m. T. Hardy Morris1:45 p.m. Valerie June2:30 p.m. Joshua Hedley3:15 p.m. Tank & the Bangas4 p.m. The Wild Reeds4:45 p.m. Shakey Graves5:45 p.m. Hamilton Leithauser7 p.m. Shovels & Rope7:45 p.m. SUSTO8:45 p.m. Band of HorsesFor more deets, go to highwaterfest.com.