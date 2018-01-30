The schedule is out: Plan your 2018 High Water Fest now

click to enlarge
Jonathon Stout
Sho Ro has another High Water Fest on tap for this year
To all who are impatiently awaiting all-things High Water, it's been a satisfying past few days. First off, the artists have been announced for Low Tide Social, the fest's food, drink, and music-filled kickoff happening on the evening of Fri. April 20. This year, Charleston's Garage Cuban Band will entertain the crowd over a heapin' helpin' of the Smoking Pot's Lowcountry boil and oysters from the Seaborn Oyster Company. The Shrimp Records Family Band will also make an appearance with a tribute to the late great Tom Petty — something they crew has done plenty of in the past.
Then today the fest announced the weekend's schedule, and it reveals a pretty killer slot for Charleston's SUSTO sandwiched between High Water founders/curators/Lowcountry residents Shovels and Rope and the evening's headliner, Band of Horses, whose frontman Ben Bridwell and drummer Creighton Barrett are also locals.
Here's the schedule:
Sat. April 21
1 p.m. Weaves
1:45 p.m. Nicole Atkins
2:30 p.m. Ian Felice
4 p.m. M. Ward
4:15 p.m. Shrimp Records Family Band
5 p.m. St Paul & the Broken Bones
6 p.m. Old 97's
7 p.m. Brandi Carlile
7:45 Jeff Tweedy
8:45 p.m. Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit
Sun. April 22
1 p.m. T. Hardy Morris
1:45 p.m. Valerie June
2:30 p.m. Joshua Hedley
3:15 p.m. Tank & the Bangas
4 p.m. The Wild Reeds
4:45 p.m. Shakey Graves
5:45 p.m. Hamilton Leithauser
7 p.m. Shovels & Rope
7:45 p.m. SUSTO
8:45 p.m. Band of Horses
For more deets, go to highwaterfest.com.