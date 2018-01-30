Tuesday, January 30, 2018

The schedule is out: Plan your 2018 High Water Fest now

SUSTO snagged a baller slot, y'all

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith

To all who are impatiently awaiting all-things High Water, it's been a satisfying past few days. First off, the artists have been announced for Low Tide Social, the fest's food, drink, and music-filled kickoff happening on the evening of Fri. April 20. This year, Charleston's Garage Cuban Band will entertain the crowd over a heapin' helpin' of the Smoking Pot's Lowcountry boil and oysters from the Seaborn Oyster Company. The Shrimp Records Family Band will also make an appearance with a tribute to the late great Tom Petty — something they crew has done plenty of in the past. 
Then today the fest announced the weekend's schedule, and it reveals a pretty killer slot for Charleston's SUSTO sandwiched between High Water founders/curators/Lowcountry residents Shovels and Rope and the evening's headliner, Band of Horses, whose frontman Ben Bridwell and drummer Creighton Barrett are also locals.

Here's the schedule:

Sat. April 21
1 p.m. Weaves
1:45 p.m. Nicole Atkins
2:30 p.m. Ian Felice
4 p.m. M. Ward
4:15 p.m. Shrimp Records Family Band
5 p.m. St Paul & the Broken Bones
6 p.m. Old 97's
7 p.m. Brandi Carlile
7:45 Jeff Tweedy
8:45 p.m. Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit

Sun. April 22
1 p.m. T. Hardy Morris
1:45 p.m. Valerie June
2:30 p.m. Joshua Hedley
3:15 p.m. Tank & the Bangas
4 p.m. The Wild Reeds
4:45 p.m. Shakey Graves
5:45 p.m. Hamilton Leithauser
7 p.m. Shovels & Rope
7:45 p.m. SUSTO
8:45 p.m. Band of Horses

For more deets, go to highwaterfest.com.

