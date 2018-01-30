A Hog Wild One-Year Celebration: Rodney Scott's BBQ February Funkfest

Whether you are a first-timer or a regular whole-hog enthusiast, you now have an excuse to immerse yourself in free whole hog sliders and break out your best disco moves.Find the BBQ legend himself, Rodney Scott, DJing disco tunes at his restaurant’s one-year anniversary for the entire month of February, every Thursday night from 5-8 p.m."Rodney’s love of music is a driving force behind his soulful food, and he thought this was the perfect way to share that passion with his customers while thanking them for their support during his Charleston debut on upper King St.," the restaurant said.The South Carolina native has been a master in the kitchen since he was 11-years-old and wants to share his passion for both BBQ and music with all of his new and old favorite customers.This pitmaster’s love for BBQ is contagious, as is his famous one-of-a-kind sauce, which guarantees no leftovers.Bring an empty belly and your dancing shoes to get hog wild at Rodney's upper King Street location for this year's February Funkfest, beginning this week on Thurs. Feb. 1.