Beat Juice: 11 Questions With Becca Smith

&amp;lt;a href="http://beccasmithmusic.bandcamp.com/track/this-way-with-steven-fiore"&amp;gt;This Way (with Steven Fiore) by Becca Smith Music&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;

College of Charleston graduate, Becca Smith, is known to soothe the crowd with her country-folk melodies. This singer-songwriter is one to keep on your radar, as she rides out (on a real horse) in her upcoming music video filmed at Royal American this February. Find out a thing or two you might not have known about this South Carolina native.Bonnie Raitt'sat a thrift store. The girl can sing!I want to work on self-respect this year, respect for my health and for the life I have been given. To live unapologetically is another big one. I want to feel secure in being my own advocate and sticking up for myself when necessary. No fast food is a big goal. I want to honor my intuition and live actively, not passively. This is the year of walking the walk and putting my money where my mouth is. I want to nurture my relationships with family and friends. Trusting the process of where I am in life is going to be the biggest goal of all. Gratitude and self-love are going to be pillars of 2018!The Royal American. There is such a spirit about that place that I admire so much. I think that's why so many people flock to it.A perfect weekend in Charleston would be a solo walk on Sullivan's Island followed by a bite to eat at Poe's Tavern. Hopefully I'd have a little time to lounge and let my creative juices flow. Later on, I'd have to round up the crew for some happy hour celebrations at Barsa!I'm caught between Hank Williams and Nikki Lane. I've been exploring a lot of old and new country recently and absolutely love it.Light blue Gatorade, toast, and a Goody Powder.Tough ... I'd have to say it was my first-ever full band performance at Sofar Sound's second show ever in Charleston. I got to play alongside The High Divers, so I tried my best not to fan-girl. We also played with Modest Midas, an awesome act on tour from L.A. It was hosted by Blue Ion, a beautiful open-office tech company above King Street. Everyone brought their own beer and made picnics on the floor to watch us play. It was such a relaxed experience and I had the best time that night.The Town Theater's production of Big Fish in Columbia.My grandma's stuffed cabbage with tomatoes and sauerkraut. It's a West Virginia thing.Hmm ... Can I just go with Creedence Clearwater Revival?I'll be releasing a music video in early February for my song called, "The Murder Ballad of Francie Lou" that I am so excited about. It was mostly filmed at the Royal American, and CofC let us borrow some amazing costumes. There's a shoot out and I even get to ride off on a horse! I'm also looking forward to a fantastic night of music at Awendaw Green on February 21st. The lineup is going to be absolutely incredible that night so I'm very excited to be included!