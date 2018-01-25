WATCH: Estee is tranquil and chill on new single, "High"

Estee Gabay first wowed us in 2014 with her radio-ready pop single "Smile Pretty," but the singer, now simply Estee, has entered into a more sensual, downtempo space, as is evidenced by the singer-songwriter's latest chillwave, dream-pop single, "High."Off her new, upcoming album, "High" is about falling in love again for the first time after a life-altering experience. "This person helped me to trust others and myself again, to heal and dream again. It was like the dawn finally came after years of night," she says. "'High' was written from a place of falling in love with the world again. It is about being connected to everything around us, about becoming whole in oneself, and being fulfilled by giving love and light away."The video for the track, out today, was filmed by Drew Gardner and edited by Stephen Massar. The song features guitar from Big Yen's James Frolio and harmonies by Regina Ferguson. It was recorded at Rialto Row with producer Wolfgang Zimmerman and mastered by Jeremy Lubsey at Vlado Meller Mastering.Listen to the dreamlike "High" harmonies now on all major music platforms.