Live Music: Dolly look-alikes; Fin Dog; Faze Wave; Groupersoup; Barn Jams

INDIE | Faze Wave

w/ Jet Black Alley Cat

Wed. Jan. 24

9 p.m.

$8

Tin Roof

Faze Wave is so damn indie. Taking cues from shoegaze, the post-punk revival, and a pinch of garage rock, the Jacksonville four piece have steadily released music since 2015's OK Alright. Their most recent album, MELT, was an evolution for the band, as they scaled back the intensity a smidgen in favor of a sliver more chillwave. Lead single "Makeout" utilizes treble and reverb for a guitar tone that the listener is guaranteed to fall into, while title track "Melt" implies an encroaching dream-pop sound. When discussing the music of the band as a whole, vocalist/ guitarist Matthew Flynn says that it "was just the most honest sound we could create." The band is expected to continue their growth on their next release. Flynn says that it will be a large EP or album titled Lethologica, and the expected release date is early March. "It's going to have a lot of content with it," he says. "A lot of videos, merch, all that kind of stuff. We're going to try to make it a project other than music." —Heath Ellison WEDNESDAY

Andy "Smoky" Weiner

BLUES | Groupersoup

Sat. Jan. 27

9 p.m.

Free

The Southern Bar & Grill

A bluesman to the bone, Andy "Smoky" Weiner has sung and played harmonica on the Charleston scene since the 1990s, most notably with his notorious band, the Hot Links. He's become something of an icon on the local blues scene, running jam nights, playing solo gigs, and sitting in at shows all over town, but now Weiner has put together an all-star group of veteran bluesmen and created a band called Groupersoup, a virtual who's-who of old-school blues in the region. On guitar is Silent Jim Phillips, who's played with South Carolina's own Queen Of The Blues, Wanda Johnson. On drums is Stevie Kent, a veteran of clubs like Jimbo's and the Sand Dollar, and rounding out the Groupersoup on bass is Wayne Mitchum, a player who can slide easily between jazz (playing with The Joe Clarke Trio), blues, and soul. —Vincent Harris SATURDAY

TRIBUTE | Dolly Parton Look-A-Like Contest

Sat. Jan. 27

8 p.m.

$5

Tin Roof

Last year, Paul Roof, a.k.a. the Beer Can Professor, decided to honor Dolly Parton during her birthday week with the inaugural Dolly Parton Look-a-Like Contest at Tin Roof, coaxing seven ladies to the stage to woo judges with their best impressions of the legend while raising a grand for Tennessee Wildfire Relief. Fans of the "Nine to Five" singer spilled out of the venue — it was a crazy-good time and this year's celebration promises to be no different. Lily Slay will perform the songs of Dolly, while Roof emcees. Musician Lindsay Holler, photographer Jason Baxley, and myself will be the judges of the Dolly-est of them all. This year's event will benefit We Are Family, which provides support, resources, and leadership development for youth who've been marginalized because of their gender identity or sexual orientation. Charleston's We Are Family chapter provides basic necessities like food and shelter to homeless local LGBTQIA+ youth who've been displaced by their families and often risk further discrimination when turning to traditional support services. —Kelly Rae Smith SATURDAY

FOLK/AMERICANA | Barn Jams

Wed. Jan. 24

6 p.m.

$5 donation

Awendaw Green

You would think that 30-degree temperatures would keep the warm weather enthusiasts of Charleston indoors, but even icicles couldn't keep Awendaw music lovers away from their favorite outdoor venue this past Wednesday. Leave it to Awendaw Green's favorite dentist Eddie White to cultivate a space that celebrates community and keeps original music on Charleston's radar. Fill your ears with live music from all over the globe, plus you'll find woodfired pizza and locals chatting it up every Wednesday at Barn Jams. This isn't your ordinary Holy City venue — as White explains, the local scene is meant to be a place where people can come together to connect and communicate with each other, while jamming out to good music. "There's not a wall between the artist and the person sitting out in the audience. It creates a great dialog and a real sense of community, not only in the listening audience, but amongst the artist and the people," says White, who is passionate about continuing to focus on the quality of the experience at Barn Jams this upcoming year. Keep warm by the firepit and get a taste of Barn Jam's eclectic musical palette featuring acoustic melodies by James Leprettre, Americana singer-songwriter Cortez Garza, Baltimore's indie-rock band Kavoossi Music, Charleston native duo Campfield, funk and R&B boy band Cisco Kids, and folk singer-songwriter Heather Maloney this Wednesday. —Amelia Coggin WEDNESDAY

STRING BAND | Fin Dog

Sat. Jan. 27

6 p.m.

Free

Pour House (Deck Stage)

When you hear that Asheville's Fin Dog quartet is a string band, you expect the typical bluegrass-influenced acoustic roots stuff and ragtime revisionism that groups of that ilk seem to play. But five seconds into the first track on their newest EP, The Man on the Tightrope, you'll realize that this is a different kettle of fish. They specialize in woozy waltzes, dark, standup-bass-fueled raveups, and ghoulish, thumping set-pieces that are more like haunting short stories than songs. There are also punk-rock style gang-vocals, references to Toys R' Us, and other general anachronisms that belie the "old-timey music" stereotype. Sure, there are some pleasant, pastoral moments that recall the vintage-clothing wearing group at your favorite brewery, moments where the mandolin and banjo take a sparkling stroll together arm in arm, but in general, the tone is heavy, the songs head into unexpected dark corners, and there's a wonderfully grimy feel to the proceedings. —Vincent Harris SATURDAY