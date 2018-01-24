Help Jump, Little Children kill its PledgeMusic goal and make a new album

-
PledgeMusic video screenshot
Jump, Little Children is done with "the reunion schtick." The band recently announced plans for new music, debuting two fresh tracks at the Woolfe Street Playhouse and the Charleston Music Hall a few weeks ago and launching a PledgeMusic campaign
earlier this year to fund Jump's fifth studio release, their first in over a decade. Only a week in and the band is already 78 percent there, and the promise of a Summer 2018 release is nearing reality.
That's no surprise considering the pledge rewards the band's cooked up. Some examples: a "bootleg" CD of the new album; "sassy but serious" Jump tote bag; stickers they suggest putting on your little brother; socks for "yoga," "pro footsie tournaments," and "puppetry;" a "You Don't Know Me But I'm Famous" license plate cover, "proof to the a**hole driver tail-gating you that you're actually kind of a big deal;" and the "Oh So ’80s Bundle" complete with a signed vinyl, die-cut sticker, and new album download."
Items that sold out include bass player Johnny Grey's famous old hat, multi-instrumentalist/resident poet Matt Bivins' tin whistle used in early recordings and countless shows, a cello bow belonging to cellist Ward Williams (used on the new album and "in self defense of many would-be attackers);" handwritten lyrics; and many more entertaining items.
click to enlarge
In one day, the campaign had soared so much that the band rewarded pledgers with a never-before-heard live recording of a show from 99x Studios on Feb. 2, 1999. After reaching 75 percent of the goal this week, Jump gifted sponsoring fans a free demo download of "White Buffalo," one of their new songs.
Matt Bivins said on PledgeMusic that Jump is starting to dream even bigger due to the campaign's enormous early success. "Like, 'more time in the studio' bigger. 'More venues in a tour' bigger. 'Better merch' bigger. 'Entering the stage via hot air balloon' bigger. And maybe a music video or two?"
The campaign is over in about six months, the amount of time Jump expects the making of the album to take. To help the guys smash and exceed their goal, go to pledgemusic.com/projects/jump-little-children
