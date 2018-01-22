Grace Joyner and Stop Light Observations set off for SXSW

This March, over 2,000 bands from over 60 countries will make their way to little ol’ Austin, Tex. for one of the most anticipated U.S. music events of the year, SXSW. Some acts are flying in from around the world, while others will make the 20-plus hour drive from places like New York. Two Charleston bands — Stop Light Observations and Grace Joyner — will hit the road from the Lowcountry with their sights set on getting the attention of industry leaders as official showcasing SXSW artists.Joyner says she applied for the fest on a whim. “I tried not to have high expectations but was hoping for the best,” Joyne says. “It was really nice when we got the email because we were actually all together in the van on our way back from a show in Columbia. I have always wanted to play for SXSW, and we are beyond excited for the opportunity.”En route to SXSW, Grace Joyner will also hit up Savannah Stopover Music Festival, March 8-10, where Of Montreal is headlining. Savannah Stopover is primarily designed to showcase and help artists out traveling through the Southeast to Texas with an extra gig. “We are working on the details for the shows on the way there and back, but we a planning to build some dates around it.”Stay tuned for details on a hometown send-off show.