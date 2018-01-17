Get your fix of Irish tunes at the Music Hall's third annual Celtic Night

click to enlarge
Jonathan Boncek file photo
The Hungry Monks join The Daniels and Carroll Brown Celtic Band at the third annual Celtic Night.
The Charleston Music Hall presents its third Annual Celtic Night on Thurs. April 19 at 7 p.m., featuring local Irish/Celtic bands: The Daniels, The Carro ll Brown Celtic B and, and The Hungry Monks. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased online.
The Daniels
features Charleston natives Jeff Castle (guitar, vocals) and Ellie Jos (violin), whose styles draw from traditional Celtic singer-songwriters. Castle has been a working musician for 20 years, performing solo and as a member of several successful bands, including Castle Crossing, Struck by 9, and the Gin House Boys. Jos has her masters degree in violin performance from the University of Minnesota and has since performed in several master classes and in several popular bands, including the Green Thieves and Castle Crossing.
The Carroll Brown Celtic Band
is headlined by S.C. native (you guessed it) Carroll Brown, who has been performing since 1974. His career as a professional musician is based in Charleston, where he performs many Irish and Celtic shows and a variety of folk and country performances.
The Hungry Monks
have been playing music together for over 20 years, drawing from a wide range of influences including folk, classical, and jazz to create a special sound in their performances of traditional, contemporary, and original acoustic songs. Earlier in the band’s history, they worked with fiddlers with a strong Celtic background, which has influenced their sound.
Between sets, local Irish tenor John Corless
will treat the audience to some traditional Irish tunes. Corless has a long history of performing Irish and Celtic music, including being a featured performer at the Ballycahill Festival, a short-lived Irish culture festival in Charleston.
The evening is a benefit for the Irish and Irish American Studies Program at the College of Charleston, which promotes the learning and understanding of Irish culture and heritage in Ireland and the United States.