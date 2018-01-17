Beat Juice: 11 Questions with Josh Roberts and The Hinges

click to enlarge
Josh Roberts & The Hinges' Facebook page
Josh Roberts & the Hinges can do it all – from knock-you-dead rockers to melodic ditties with hooks to kill to entire cover shows honoring greats like David Bowie. We've heard through the grapevine (a.k.a. loud conversations at bars) that the band has had a new album in the works for a minute now so figured now's as good a time as any to see what's up with that, and more.
1. Any non-music-related New Year’s resolutions?
Leslie and I have a baby on the way, so life is one big resolution now!
2. Last album you bought?
Probably The Whiskey Gentry's new vinyl, and I'm looking forward to getting Caleb Caudle's new one when it comes out in February.
3. What's your most recent musical discovery?
I've been digging into Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile, and enjoying it a lot. They're both excellent lyricists.
4. Favorite local venue?
The Pour House is where it's at! They've worked so hard to make it great.
5. Who is your current musical inspiration?
Well, I just watched the new HBO doc about Bowie's last five years, and that was extremely inspirational.
6. What go-to hangover cure has never failed you?
Cheese. Cheese. Cheese.
7. Favorite Hinges gig to date?
Wow, that's a tough one. There have been so many wonderful (and terrible) gigs over the years. New Year's in Columbia with P-Funk. Miami with Band of Horses. Our recent Tom Petty tribute with so many good friends. It's so often about the people and the environment.
8. What's the last show you went to?
Last show I went to? I haven't gotten out much lately, but I did go see Drivin' N Cryin' with Aaron Lee Tasjan at Music Hall in December and OTEIL AND FRIENDS Wednesday November 1, 2017 at Charleston Pour House. Fantastic show! I love DnC and that was my first time seeing Aaron Lee. He was excellent, too.
9. All-time favorite thing about Charleston?
I love the sense of history here that's hiding just under everything. It feels like walking with ghosts.
10. Favorite ’90s jam?
Soundgarden's "Outshined" has come back in my life recently. Concrete Blonde's "Joey," too.
11. Any upcoming shows or releases that you're excited about?
Yes! We have a new album coming this year and a new website joshrobertsandthehinges.com
