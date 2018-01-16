New Human Resources "Sylvia" premiered by Paste Magazine

It's a been a minute since we've heard a lot from electro-pop rockers Human Resources and the band’s gone through a change or two, but not to worry: the boys are back in business with new single, "Sylvia."
Premiered today by Paste Magazine
, "Sylvia" was recorded at the Velveteen Laboratory in Los Angeles, the band’s first recording outside of Charleston. It's also the first time the guys have worked with a producer other than their own drummer, Coast Records producer Matt Zuttell.
"Obviously the music scene in Charleston is a huge inspiration for us but it can be easy to get too comfortable from a creative standpoint, especially when you’re recording all of the songs in your house," Zutell tells us. "We got the invitation to go to L.A. and record with Taylor Locke, who was someone we looked up to in our early days as musicians while he was playing with Rooney. We really decided to go for it as our way of pushing ourselves to get out of our collective headspace and find new vibes to work with."
"Sylvia" is off a brand new Human Resources record, which is set for a spring release. The follow-up LP to 2015’s En Route
(and let's not forget, certainly, about 2016's Pizza Party
EP) nears completion as the band utilizes precious January breaks — guitarist Dries Vandenberg is also in SUSTO, who spends most days on tour, and bassist/vocalist Aaron Utterback is often busy with his new role in Brave Baby.
While "Sylvia" and one other track were produced in Cali, the rest of the collection will have Zutell at the helm.
"Sylvia," the cheerfully chill start to 2018 we all needed, is available now on all major music platforms. Check it out here.