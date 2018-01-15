Palmetto Brewing hits pause on Loading Dock Live Music Series

We have lots of exciting changes that are about to take place at our location on Huger Street. With that, we have made the decision to cut back on live music including our Loading Dock Concert Series temporarily. Please be aware of our last few shows for now, and we hope to see everyone there! Friday, January 12th: 6-8pm Jeep White & the BBE 8-10pm Thomas Champagne & Friends Saturday, January 13th: NO MUSIC Friday, January 19th: 6-8pm Saluda Shoals Saturday, January 20th: NO MUSIC 🎵During these shows all Loading Dock Concert Series apparel will be 50% off!🎶

A post shared by Palmetto Brewing Co. (@palmettobrewing) on Jan 11, 2018 at 1:31pm PST