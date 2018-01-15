Monday, January 15, 2018

Palmetto Brewing hits pause on Loading Dock Live Music Series

Here's what's brewin'

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Mon, Jan 15, 2018 at 11:40 AM


Over the weekend, Palmetto Brewing announced a few changes to the brewery's upcoming live music schedule. Its Loading Dock Series has championed countless local and national acts on Fridays at 6 p.m. for years now, but Palmetto has decided to put the series on hold temporarily. The brewery's last live show for the foreseeable future is Fri., Jan. 19 featuring Saluda Shoals, according to the Instagram post.

Loading Dock Series merch will be on sale for 50-percent off during the shows that remain.

For further updates, stay tuned to palmettobrewery.com
Event Details Palmetto Loading Dock Series
@ Palmetto Brewing Co.
289 Huger Street
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Fridays, 6-10 p.m. Continues through Jan. 19
