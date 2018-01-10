Benny Starr asks Pecha Kucha audience if they want a Charleston for black people

P&C's Hanna Raskin says Hall family has banished her from their restaurants

"I don’t need her in here to write negative things about my family"

What do Thomas Ravenel and Hanna Raskin have in common? Apparently they've both been banned from Charleston restaurants — T-Rav from Monza, Taco Boy, and Proof and Raskin from Halls.

By Kinsey Gidick

