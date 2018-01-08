Stop Light Observations to rock Shaky Knees Festival

-
Jerry Mindel
-
Stop Light Observations at the Music Farm, Feb. 17-18, 2017.
Once again, Shaky Knees Festival drops a baller lineup, this time featuring the likes of David Byrne and Jack White. But the name that really made us squeal is Charleston’s own Stop Light Observations.
That’s right. The festival that puts festivals to shame, Shaky Knees, recognizes that ol’ Chuck has got the stuff, and by stuff, we mean music worthy of the biggest stage you got. So how’d it come together, besides Shaky’s obvious realization that Stop Light rocks?
“We had shown interest in being on the lineup last year but to no avail,” says frontman Will Blackburn. “So this year going back we knew we had grown our ticket sales in Atlanta a fair amount and hoped that fact paired with a growing relationship between our booking and the festival promoters would land us a spot. We got lucky, and here we are.”
Luck, maybe, but we’re here to tell you we think talent out the wazoo plus the will to work your ass off will get you everywhere, like on a bill with The National, Queens of the Stone Age, Tenacious D, Fleet Foxes, The War on Drugs — and the list goes on and on.
Shaky Knees goes down May 4-6 at Central Park, Atlanta.
Tickets are on sale tomorrow at shakykneesfestival.com.