Beat Juice: 11 Questions with Graham Whorley

click to enlarge
Graham Whorley has been a fixture on the local music scene for well over two decades, performing countless shows each year at spots like Juanita Greenberg's, Smoky Oak Taproom, and the Pour House. A loop pedal master, Whorley blends blues, roots, and rock and layers acoustic guitar, percussion, and vocals to create a moving experience for listeners. You can catch him next Wed. Jan. 10 Upstairs at JohnKing Grill + Bar. The show is free.
What song is stuck in your head today?
Prophets of Rage's "Unfucktheworld"
Last album you bought?
Kenny Rogers' The Gambler
Recent musical discovery?
Hearing Aurora perform Life on Mars Live
. Look it up, ridiculous version. Very real.
Fave local venue?
Way too many to name of course, but if you were looking to go see live music in Charleston, South Carolina you need look no further than the Charleston Pour House and the Charleston Music Hall. These venues have tailored their rooms for the musician and the audience.
What’s your best go-to T-shirt?
Anything relaxed
Your hangover cure is ...
Not a big drinker however, when in a legal state, and I'm hoping South Carolina is not far behind, I've been known to partake in the natural landscape...
Last show you went to?
Steve Vai
What station’s always on your radio dial
National Public Radio or Howard Stern
What drink makes you hurl?
Red Bull, immediate headache
What band have you been meaning to listen to?
I get suggested music all the time so I am constantly listening to as much as I possibly can. But you can't ever go wrong with Snarky Puppy.
What are some of your upcoming shows or releases that you are excited about?
I've got a new album coming out that I am playing all instruments on. It will be out halfway through 2018.
I will be touring through 2018 from the East Coast to the West Coast, and north to south on the East Coast.
Subscribe to the Graham Whorley's official YouTube channel and stay tuned to grahamwhorley.com
for further updates.