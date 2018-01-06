Live Music: Chris Dodson; Stones tribute; Ziggy Stardust screening; Carolina Vibes; World music

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

Carolina Vibes is the product of a friendship across state lines. "We've always wanted to start putting some North Carolina and South Carolina musicians together or bands together," says organizer Manny Houston. Better known by the stage name Alan Fame, Houston coordinated Carolina Vibes with his friends in Durham, R&B group Young Bull. Also performing are R&B, #onetowatch songstress Poppy Native, who's surfaced over the past year or so as a voice to be reckoned with, and emcee/R&B singer Anfernee, who began making waves locally as a CofC student and has since grown exponentially, recording music in Nice, France and dropping Nice, Pt. 2, in 2017 with French artist Adamandy. In addition to the smooth mix of hip-hop and R&B artists, Carolina Vibes will double as the release party for Alan Fame's new single "Live Life." "I'm kind of on full force this year with my original music, so I want to drop my first single at the top of the year," says Houston. The songwriter is hopeful that 2018 will bring more Carolina Vibes shows, as well. "We thought it'd be cool to do a joint show here in South Carolina, first," says Houston. "Then we're going to try do a couple in North Carolina." The plan is to expand the roster of associated artists, so plenty of shows can happen in the North and South Cacks. —Heath Ellison FRIDAY

A month or so ago, Peter Kfoury of World Music Cafe sent out a blast for more support for the monthly ethnic music event that's had a dwindling attendance of late. And fans thankfully responded by packing the place last month. "I'm not ashamed to do a little whining," he says. And so, the series is back at Park Circle's South of Broadway Theatre Company doing what it does best: bringing some of the most talented local musicians of different, unique backgrounds together for an eclectic night of music you just don't come across every day. In addition, the series allows guests to actually listen without distraction, since the founders carefully choose appropriate rooms — i.e. not a loud bar or anything of the sort — where both the musicians and listeners can focus on the art. Since its inception two years ago, the event has bounced between South of Broadway and West Ashley's Hungry Monk Music. This weekend's World Music Cafe features Kfoury and Pete Cortese's Turkish fusion, Delia Chariker with Native American music, Israeli jazz guitarist and oud player Amos Hoffman, and horn player Asaf Yuria. You can score advance tickets via Eventbrite. —Kelly Rae Smith FRIDAY

As Reid Stone of roots-rockers Guilt Ridden Troubadour puts it, the Rolling Stones are "the greatest band of all time." That passion for the legendary rockers inspired a supergroup with Stone at the lead. He'll be joined by members of Gaslight Street, Sideshow Americans, and Josh Roberts & the Hinges. "We all mix and match and play together all the time," says Stone. "When you have the ability to pull a super A-Team together, why not?" But, there's no shortage of Rolling Stones tunes to cover — between 25 studio albums and 120 singles, it begs the question, "Where do you start?" If you ask Stone, the answer is the golden age of the late '60s and early '70s. One of the primary focuses will be the music between 1968's Beggars Banquet and 1973's Goats Head Soup. "We will definitely be knee-deep in the '60s," says Stone. "The majority will probably be '70s stuff." Expect songs ranging from "Stray Cat Blues" to "Angie" to "Rocks Off." —Heath Ellison SATURDAY

Chris Dodson has performed on the local live circuit for 14 years in ensembles like Return of the Mac and Me and Mr. Jones; however, Sincerely is his first ever album. In a mini documentary locally produced by Montémental Moments, Dodson explains the process of creating the collection. "Recording the album was quite a challenge for me — I'd never done any studio recording before," he says. "Getting in the vocal booth was terrifying for me, but I overcame it." Sincerely was recorded at downtown's Anchor and Pine Studios last year before it moved to Hanahan and was produced by local composer and producer, Lee Barbour. "He had produced his wife's [Vikki Matsis' Good Life] — and loved his ideas and his vision on what a great record could sound like," Dodson says. "We were in year three of taking lessons and he asked me about original music. I showed him some songs I was working on, and he wanted to move our lessons into a more creative direction." Several locals are featured on the album, including Emily Curtis, Manny Houston, Markie Morant, and Zandrina Dunning, and it's mixed by Midnight City's Brian Jarvis. Sincerely is essentially a pop album that uses all the elements Dodson's been inspired by, like folk, rock, and R&B, to convey Dodson's feelings on sincerity, love, hardships, travel, family, and perseverance. It officially drops this Saturday at JohnKing. —Kelly Rae Smith SATURDAY

It’s hard to fathom now, in an age where pop stars regularly change personae and musical styles, but the impact of David Bowie’s early 1970s shift from long-haired folkie to the androgynous glam-rock icon Ziggy Stardust was seismic. In addition to putting him on the map musically, the brittle, effortlessly catchy rock that Bowie created as Stardust was the best of his career, and the power of his mysterious Ziggy persona brought his concerts with his band The Spiders From Mars to near Beatles-level hysteria. The 1973 concert film Ziggy Stardust & the Spiders From Mars (also known as Bowie 1973), which was shot at London’s Hammersmith Odeon, captures that hysteria in full flower, and also displays what a musically lethal and theatrical unit Ziggy & the Spiders were. More crucially, it also captures the moment when, to the surprise of filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker and the band themselves, Bowie announces to the crowd that it’s the last ever show they’ll be playing. It’s difficult to think of a better tribute to the greatest rock ‘n’ roll chameleon on what would’ve been his 71st birthday than a screening of this classic film. —Vincent Harris MONDAY