Thursday, January 4, 2018
Tonight's Travis Tritt concert at Charleston Music Hall rescheduled
Snow Delay
Charleston Music Hall announced the day they've rescheduled the Travis Tritt concert originally set for tonight,Thurs. Jan. 4, to Sun. March 18 due to inclement weather.
If you have tickets for tonight's show, don't worry — you can use them for the rescheduled date.
For further details, go to charlestonmusichall.com
.
