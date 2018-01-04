Thursday, January 4, 2018

Tonight's Travis Tritt concert at Charleston Music Hall rescheduled

Snow Delay

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Thu, Jan 4, 2018 at 9:59 AM


Charleston Music Hall announced the day they've rescheduled the Travis Tritt concert originally set for tonight,Thurs. Jan. 4, to Sun. March 18 due to inclement weather.

If you have tickets for tonight's show, don't worry — you can use them for the rescheduled date.

For further details, go to charlestonmusichall.com.

Topics: Visiting Acts

Tags: ,

Location

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    RESCHEDULED: Travis Tritt @ Charleston Music Hall

    • Thu., Jan. 4 $44.50-$54.50
    • Buy Tickets

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS