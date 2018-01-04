Calling all Parrotheads — Jimmy Buffett heads to NCHS Coliseum this April

click to enlarge
U.S. Navy/Michael W. Pendergrass
Buffett plays for soldiers deployed on the USS Harry S. Truman in 2008
Just when you thought we'd been entrenched in an endless winter (one day of snow will do that to you), Jimmy Buffett comes to save the day. We'd expect nothing less of the leader of the Parrotheads. Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band head to the North Charleston Coliseum on Fri. April 6 at 8 p.m. and tickets go on sale next Fri. Jan. 12 at 10 a.m.
In a press release general manager of the NCHS Coliseum, Frank Lapsley, says, "There is nothing like a Jimmy Buffett concert to kick off spring." Damn straight. If you want to get an early taste of "the party of 2018," you can check out Buffett's latest project, Buried Treasure
, a collection of songs he wrote in the early days of his career. Released this past November, the compilation of 11 songs is short and sweet at just 30 minutes — and actually kind of beautiful, a far cry from "fins to the left," etc.
And that's not all in Buffett news — the musical
(yes, musical) Escape to Margaritaville
opens on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre this March. We can't make this shit up.