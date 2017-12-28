Live Music: Dead 27s; Party like it's 1992; Blue Dogs; Motormouth Mabel

click to enlarge

SOUTHERN SOUL ROCK | Dead 27s

w/ The Trogone Band

Fri. Dec. 29

w/ The Travers Brothership

Sat. Dec. 30

9 p.m.

$10/adv., $12/door

The Windjammer

In November of last year, Charleston quintet Dead 27s released their second album, Ghosts Are Calling Out, which was produced by Galactic sax player Ben Ellman. The album kicked off with a quartet of tunes that largely emulated the Stonesy rock ‘n’ roll strut of their debut, but gradually, it began to explore R&B and funk as it progressed, taking on a soulful, more laid-back feel. It was a great combination of styles, and it seemed like things were moving forward for the band, at least artistically. Plus, a Dead 27s song was featured in Rory Scovel’s Netflix special over the summer. But after a long year of constant gigging, drummer Daniel Crider told the City Paper, “After recording at a demo session in Nashville to start working on a new album, it hit me that the band needed a well-deserved break. Sometimes, you need some time away to capture inspiration again, time to recharge the batteries. We’ll see if that happens. Individually, we are all going to catch up on some rest and relaxation, pursue other projects, catch up with family and friends — live life, which gets put on hold while you’re on tour.” It sounds like an uncertain 2018 for the band, so these Windjammer shows might be your last chance to catch the guys for the foreseeable future. —Vincent Harris FRIDAY & SATURDAY

click to enlarge

CLASSIC COLLEGE ROCK | Blue Dogs 5th Annual Homecoming & 29th Anniversary Celebration

w/ The Connells and The Killer Whales

Fri. Dec. 29

8 p.m.

$30-$100

Charleston Music Hall

There was a time when Charleston’s Blue Dogs stood shoulder to shoulder alongside other hot South Carolina acts like Edwin McCain and Hootie & The Blowfish as part of a wave of popular bands from our neck of the woods in the mid-’90s. They may not have crossed over to platinum status like those two bands, but their sturdy blend of acoustic-electric college rock and just a hint of country twang created a loyal following, so much so that the band has continued to host successful, annual “homecoming” shows at the Charleston Music Hall. In addition to playing their best-loved songs, the Dogs have welcomed contemporaries like McCain, Darius Rucker, Cravin’ Melon’s Doug Jones, Jupiter Coyote, Danielle Howle, and many more. They haven’t revealed the full guest list for the fifth-annual edition of the Homecoming, but we know that the Connells and the Killer Whales will join the fun this year. Show proceeds will benefit the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital & Pediatric Cancer Research. —Vincent Harris FRIDAY

click to enlarge

HIP-HOP | Party Like It’s 1992

w/ Quis Kingsoul, Jah Jr., Godman, Emperor Timeline, DJ Scrib

Fri. Dec. 29

9 p.m.

$5

Purple Buffalo

Who needs 1999 when you’ve got 1992? In celebration of the year that gave the world The Chronic and Cartoon Network, hip-hop head Daniel White has planned a night of music, art, and ’90s costumes. Those attending are highly encouraged to dress in their best ’90s garb before watching performances from joyous, witty rapper Quis Kingsoul, John Lennon Songwriting Contest Award (hip-hop category) winner Jah Jr., and Columbia wordsmith Emperor Timeline. “All the artists that are performing, they all are family in one way or another,” says White. “We’ve all become one close-knit little music family.” Many of the night’s participants met through IllVibeTheTribe’s Art Binge series. While all of the performers are known for their original tunes, a few ’90s covers will naturally be thrown into the mix. “Most of the artists either wrote new songs or they picked songs for their set that would really fit into that ’90s feel,” says White. In addition to the music on stage, visual artists Casso and Vee the Hippy will paint original works throughout the night. Spoken word artist Bria the Poet will also perform. —Heath Ellison FRIDAY

click to enlarge

PUNK ROCK | Motormouth Mabel

w/ DUMB Doctors, Anergy, and The Frizz (Night 2 of Sk843 Fest)

Sat. Dec. 30

8 p.m.

$5

Burns Alley

Remember hardcore punk? Not, like, surf punk or punk-pop or any of the other more palatable subgenres, but nasty, snotty, badly recorded, chaotic hardcore punk. It’s not the pogoing bounce of the original British wave of the 1970s, but the sneer is still there, as is the attitude. It’s still the same extended middle finger and a complete disregard for whatever anyone else thinks that the first punk rockers had, but it’s louder, angrier, and more menacing than the first model. That relentless aggression is what Motormouth Mabel does best, loading a needle-in-the-red guitar buzz over a careening rhythm section and throwing a snide, piercing vocal whine on top. Think Bad Brains or early Dead Kennedys. It’s about speed, brevity, simplicity and pure noise, and even when you can’t understand the lyrics, the message is clear: If you like it, fine. If not, you’re more than welcome to fuck off. —Vincent Harris SATURDAY