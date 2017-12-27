Wednesday, December 27, 2017

Listen to our favorite 2017 tunes on Spotify

Our favorites from the Holy City and beyond

Posted by Sam Spence on Wed, Dec 27, 2017 at 9:53 AM

This week, CP music writers note some of their favorite tunes of the year in our annual year-end issue recapping some of the best sounds of 2017. Local musicians like Contour, Susto, and Sally & George feature prominently alongside national superstars like Kendrick Lamar, Valerie June, and Tyler the Creator.
You can flick over to Music to read each writers' take on their favorites, we're confident you'll find something new to listen to over your holiday.

And if you're in the car or just trying to tune out the lady in 18A, check out a sampling of the tunes over on Spotify. (Pro tip: If you're on wifi, set the playlist to download before you go offline for uninterrupted enjoyment.)


