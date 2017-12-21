James Jamerson headstone and scholarship GoFundMe started by family member

click to enlarge
Charleston native and the greatest bassist of all time James Jamerson is buried at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit along with other Motown greats. But since his headstone lays flat on the grave, his cousin, Charlestonian Anthony McKnight, wants to do something greater.
“We want one that stands out and stands upright with a bass guitar as his symbol,” McKnight says. “From my understanding, his grave is the most visited grave at Woodlawn.”
That’s why he has started a GoFundMe
account to raise funds for Jamerson’s final resting place. McKnight will put leftover proceeds toward musical scholarship honoring Jamerson, with hopes to award one to two deserving students (one in Edisto Island and one in Detroit) who want to advance their education in music.
To donate, find “Charleston’s Jamerson Project” on gofundme.com
.