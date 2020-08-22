Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

Saturday, August 22, 2020

Workshop's new outdoor bar kicking off Wine Garden Wednesday series

Posted by Parker Milner on Sat, Aug 22, 2020 at 1:48 PM

Workshop will welcome its new tiki-themed bar on August 26 with the first Wine Garden Wednesday, a monthly event featuring wine tastings and dinner at one of the five Workshop kitchens.
Workshop and Merrow's Garden Bar parted ways earlier this month following the food court's decision to operate its own bar, billed as "a trendy tiki-inspired bar inspired by local ingredients and flavors that changes seasonally."

Starting Aug. 26, the last Wednesday of every month will be Wine Garden Wednesday at Workshop. For $50, patrons can spend an hour at four different tasting tables, sampling wines from Italy, France, Spain and Greece. The ticket also includes a $20 voucher for dinner at one of the five Workshop kitchens.

Reservations can be made up until Monday at 4 p.m. for groups of four to eight by emailing events@butcherandbee.com. Masks will be required when away from your table, and there will be no intermingling of groups during the experience.⠀⠀
