Catch Rodney Scott in 'Chef's Table' Season 7: 'Unbelievable, humbling and exciting'

Acclaimed local pitmasterofwill make an appearance on Season 7 of, Netflix's original series highlighting chefs from around the world. Scott, who owns restaurants in Charleston and Birmingham with another on the way in Atlanta, will be featured in the third episode."It's unbelievable, humbling and exciting," said Scott. "It's a dream come true to be recognized on another level of media. Netflix is huge." Scott joins Sean Brock, who appeared on Season 6, as the only chefs with Charleston ties to appear onThe show is produced by documentarian David Gelb, best known forwhich focused on Jiro Ono, the 93-year-old owner of a three-Michelin-starred sushi restaurant located in a Tokyo subway station.Season 7 of the Emmy-nominated series is all about barbecue, with renowned pitmasters Tootsie Tomanetz (Snow's BBQ in Lexington, Texas), Lennox Hastie (Firedoor in Sydney, Australia) and Rosalia Chay Chuc also making appearances in the four-part season."I've never shot that long with a crew," said Scott, who explained the episode portrays his day-to-day routine. "I got to see how certain scenes are made with other TV shows."The entire season will be released on Wednesday, Sept. 2. Scott wasn't sure when and where he would be watching the episode."No major plans right now," he said. "I'll probably just be at home to watch it with the family."Check out the trailer: