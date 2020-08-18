Lewis Barbecue and Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit deliver barbecue + biscuit packages through the end of August

click to enlarge
Lewis Barbecue
and Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit
are joining forces to deliver famed barbecue and biscuits nationwide with two curated packages, available through the end of August.
Both packages pair Lewis' smoked meats with Callie’s biscuits and pimento cheese. The "Brisket 'n Biscuit" combo includes a whole smoked brisket, a dozen buttermilk biscuits, a dozen cheese and chive biscuits and pimento cheese for $179.95, and the “Hot Little Sausage” combo includes eight hot gut sausage links, a dozen buttermilk biscuits and pimento cheese for $95.95.
“With families unable to get together and travel plans being delayed, we wanted to bring a taste of Charleston to homes across the Lowcountry and beyond," said Callie's founder Carrie Morey
. "Our two combos with Lewis Barbecue are the makings of a Charleston-style barbecue, with none of the work.”
Orders can be place online
through Aug. 31 at shop.lewisbarbecue.com
to arrive in time for your at-home Labor Day cookout.
"Backyard barbecues might look a little different this summer, but that doesn’t mean they can’t still be delicious," said Lewis Barbecue owner John Lewis
. "We thought this was a great opportunity for people to have a taste of Charleston in the comfort of their own home.”