Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

Eat

Monday, August 17, 2020

Tariffs on imported European wines will stay at 25 percent, advocates push to have them dropped altogether

"This decision is reckless and irresponsible"

Posted by Parker Milner on Mon, Aug 17, 2020 at 9:04 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY KLARA KULIKOVA ON UNSPLASH
  • Photo by Klara Kulikova on Unsplash
Tariffs on imported European wine will stay at 25 percent, the U.S. Trade Representative announced on July 12. The tariff on wine from Spain, France, Germany and the U.K. was imposed in October as part of a U.S. retaliation against the European Union for subsidies it gives to Airbus.

In its latest review, the trade representative had the choice of keeping the tariff at 25 percent, increasing it to 100 percent or eliminating it completely.
Related Local retail stores and restaurants advocate against proposed 100 percent tariff on imported European wines: US Trade Representative accepting public comments online through July 26
Local retail stores and restaurants advocate against proposed 100 percent tariff on imported European wines
US Trade Representative accepting public comments online through July 26
After keeping wine tariffs at 25 percent in February, the United States Trade Representative (USTR) could raise the tax on most wines from France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and Spain to 100 percent during their next review, set to take place in August.
By Parker Milner
Eat
"[U.S. World Trade Alliance], along with U.S. wine businesses across the country, is devastated by the USTR's decision," U.S. Wine Trade Alliance President Ben Aneff said in a press release. "Wine tariffs have absolutely no place in a dispute between Europe and the United States over aircraft subsidies."

The U.S. Wine Trade Alliance works on behalf of importers, wholesalers, retailers, restaurants, and producers who share the common goal of achieving a zero-tariff policy on wine imported to the United States.

Along with its associated wine businesses, the USWTA sent over 27,000 comments to the USTR and over 42,700 letters to Congress asking them to scrap the tariffs.
Related Rep. Joe Cunningham hears from hospitality industry leaders on sweeping Trump tariffs: "Decisions made haphazardly have real life consequences"
Local wine folks: Miles White, Salena Venable, Femi Oyediran, Josh Walker, Colin Lee, Sarah O'Kelley
Rep. Joe Cunningham hears from hospitality industry leaders on sweeping Trump tariffs
"Decisions made haphazardly have real life consequences"
It was standing room only at goat.sheep.cow.north this Monday afternoon. Rep. Joe Cunningham took the floor to listen to local wine distributors, restaurateurs, and others in the hospitality industry speak on the impact the proposed European wine tariffs will have on their businesses.
By Mary Scott Hardaway
Eat
"Ambassador Lighthizer’s decision to continue to apply illogical and optional tariffs on the food and beverage industry is simply tone deaf and cruel," said Harry Root, president of Grassroots Wine in Charleston.

Root has been an active participant in the dispute, spending time in Washington D.C. lobbying against the tariffs. The decision to uphold the 25 percent tariff will be another blow for an industry reeling from the pandemic, he said.

"The F and B industry is struggling for every nickel of revenue it can muster, this decision is reckless and irresponsible and will only exacerbate the dire financial issues facing our industry."

The USWTA remains determined to expose the detriments of the tariffs, Aneff said in the release.

"USWTA will continue to tell the story of the harm these tariffs cause, and to press Congress and the administration to eliminate the tariff."
Topics: Wine

Tags: , ,

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS