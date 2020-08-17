Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

Monday, August 17, 2020

Ma'am Saab teams up with Bok Choy Boy for Stems & Skins pop-up

"Bold flavors with the right amount of heat"

Posted by Parker Milner on Mon, Aug 17, 2020 at 11:33 AM

Two popular Charleston cooks are teaming up for a collaborative dinner this Tuesday at Stems & Skins in North Charleston. Ma’am Saab, a Pakistani Workshop stall from chef Maryam Ghaznavi, and Asian fusion pop-up Bok Choy Boy will showcase cuisines with shareable snacks and main dishes.

“I met Maryam at their pop-up at The Daily and just fell in love with the flavors,” said Bok Choy Boy owner Set Sison. “We were planning the event since before COVID but kept pushing it back and chose Stems & Skins because of their award winning cocktails and hospitality.”
Sison, who’s popped up at Stems & Skins and several local breweries this summer, said the duo will serve a menu that “consists of bold flavors with the right amount of heat.”

Enjoy dishes like Japanese curry samosas, stuffed naan with gochujang chicken, butter chicken arancini and house-made noodles with cumin-spiced lamb while sipping on a glass of wine or a cocktail at the popular Park Circle destination, which has outdoor seating.

Food will be available from 5-9 p.m. or until they sell out. For more information on the collaboration, follow Bok Choy Boy and Ma’am Saab on Instagram @bokchoyboyfood and @maamsaabchs.
