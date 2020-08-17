Ma'am Saab teams up with Bok Choy Boy for Stems & Skins pop-up

Two popular Charleston cooks are teaming up for a collaborative dinner this Tuesday at Stems & Skins in North Charleston. Ma’am Saab
, a Pakistani Workshop stall from chef Maryam Ghaznavi
, and Asian fusion pop-up Bok Choy Boy
will showcase cuisines with shareable snacks and main dishes.
“I met Maryam at their pop-up at The Daily and just fell in love with the flavors,” said Bok Choy Boy owner Set Sison
. “We were planning the event since before COVID but kept pushing it back and chose Stems & Skins because of their award winning cocktails and hospitality.”
Sison, who’s popped up at Stems & Skins and several local breweries this summer, said the duo will serve a menu that “consists of bold flavors with the right amount of heat.”
Enjoy dishes like Japanese curry samosas, stuffed naan with gochujang chicken, butter chicken arancini and house-made noodles with cumin-spiced lamb while sipping on a glass of wine or a cocktail at the popular Park Circle destination, which has outdoor seating.
Food will be available from 5-9 p.m. or until they sell out. For more information on the collaboration, follow Bok Choy Boy and Ma’am Saab on Instagram @bokchoyboyfood and @maamsaabchs.