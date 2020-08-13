Micho celebrates Mexican border-style hot dogs with guest chef series

Mexican street food stand Micho now open on the Pour House deck

Border dogs, tortas, and deck dancing

David Schuttenberg's Mexican street food concept Micho is now open on the Pour House deck. Micho will be open six days a week: Tues.-Thurs. from 4-10 p.m., Fri. & Sat. from 4 p.m.-12 a.m., and Sun. 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. and 6-10 p.m.

By Mary Scott Hardaway

