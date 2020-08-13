Charleston Beer Fest cancels September event, plans virtual events

click to enlarge
Charleston Beer Fest
has announced the cancellation of their annual festival due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in South Carolina. The event, which benefits Palmetto Community Care
and features a homebrewers village, beer games and other activities, was rescheduled to take place at Riverfront Park on September 26 at the onset of the pandemic.
“We feel it would be irresponsible to hold an in-person festival this year, especially when you consider the work that Palmetto Community Care does to help stop infectious diseases,” said PCC executive director Bradley Childs in a press release last week. “We want our attendees to feel safe when supporting our fundraising endeavors, so we think virtual events can achieve that.”
In lieu of the in-person festival, CBF will put on virtual events on Aug. 27 and Sept. 24-26. The events, hosted by Yelp, will feature local breweries, homebrewers and crafters who will share insights on trends in the industry. The virtual chats are open to the public via the @chsbeerfest Instagram
.
“From the comfort of our living rooms, we'll be safely up close and personal with the brewers and business owners that make Charleston's beer culture so dynamic,” said virtual events producer Ilana Olken in the release.
Refunds are available or ticket holders can consider their existing purchase a donation to Palmetto Primary Care. Next year’s festival is scheduled to take place on Oct. 9, 2021, and those who wish to transfer their tickets to the 2021 event will receive five additional drink tickets.