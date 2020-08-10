Vivian Howard’s colorful cafe Handy + Hot opens Tuesday

click to enlarge
North Carolina chef and TV personality Vivian Howard’s
new cafe opens on Wentworth Street Tuesday. Handy + Hot
will serve grab-and-go drinks and bites daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"We’re offering a really distinct look at breakfast, lunch and snacks," Howard said. The menu features biscuits, sweet and savory hand pies, salads and more along with a full espresso, coffee and tea program.
Howard is the chef and owner of multiple restaurants in North Carolina. The four-time semifinalist for the James Beard Foundations's Best Chef Southeast award is perhaps best known for A Chef's Life
, a TV show that earned her an Emmy, Peabody and James Beard Broadcast Media award. This year, she debuted a new PBS series titled Somewhere South
that explores the lesser known roots of Southern cuisine.
Handy + Hot, which started as an online-only small batch bakery in eastern North Carolina, will be open for takeout-only to start, and all orders can be placed online
"We have taken this moment of time and really looked at the takeout model and tried to think about how we could live in that space and do some interesting things," Howard said.
One highlight is the Handy + Hot boozy fruit, bite-sized treats infused with flavor combinations like peach and High Wire Distilling amaro. In addition to the full menu, Howard will serve Cynthia Wong’s Life Raft Treats
made specifically for Handy + Hot — look for flavors like Pepsi sherbet with candied salted peanuts and a banana pudding bar.
The cafe is located in the Renaissance Hotel
at 68 Wentworth Street, where Howard will also open a restaurant later this year. Lenoir
will be a "casual and refined restaurant that aims to spotlight food traditions that perpetuate, honor and evolve the cuisine of the rural, agricultural South."