Vivian Howard’s colorful cafe Handy + Hot opens Tuesday

Cynthia Wong and Lindsay Collins make inaugural "Cherry Bombe 100" list

"It was the right time to celebrate those who try hard to do the right thing, every day"

Cherry Bombe, a biannual magazine and weekly podcast that celebrates women in the food & bev industry, has just released their inaugural top 100 list of women who "inspire us every day — with their creativity, hard work, and humanity." Two Charleston talents made the list, Life Raft Treats' founder and five time James Beard Award semifinalist for outstanding pastry chef Cynthia Wong and EffinBRadio podcast creator/host and industry vet Lindsay Collins.

By Mary Scott Hardaway

