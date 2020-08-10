Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

Eat

Monday, August 10, 2020

Vivian Howard’s colorful cafe Handy + Hot opens Tuesday

Handy + Hot will serve biscuits, hand pies, coffee and more

Posted by Parker Milner on Mon, Aug 10, 2020 at 11:01 AM

click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided
North Carolina chef and TV personality Vivian Howard’s new cafe opens on Wentworth Street Tuesday. Handy + Hot will serve grab-and-go drinks and bites daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"We’re offering a really distinct look at breakfast, lunch and snacks," Howard said. The menu features biscuits, sweet and savory hand pies, salads and more along with a full espresso, coffee and tea program.
Related Vivian Howard set to open a restaurant and cafe in Charleston this summer: From Kinston to Charleston
Vivian Howard set to open a restaurant and cafe in Charleston this summer
From Kinston to Charleston
Chef, restaurateur, TV star, and cookbook author Vivian Howard is opening not one but two restaurants in Charleston this summer. The North Carolina-based chef will build an IRL version of her online bakeshop, Handy + Hot, as well as Lenoir, a "casual yet refined restaurant," to the downtown spot.
By Connelly Hardaway
Eat
Howard is the chef and owner of multiple restaurants in North Carolina. The four-time semifinalist for the James Beard Foundations's Best Chef Southeast award is perhaps best known for A Chef's Life, a TV show that earned her an Emmy, Peabody and James Beard Broadcast Media award. This year, she debuted a new PBS series titled Somewhere South that explores the lesser known roots of Southern cuisine.
click to enlarge Howard - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Howard
Handy + Hot, which started as an online-only small batch bakery in eastern North Carolina, will be open for takeout-only to start, and all orders can be placed online.

"We have taken this moment of time and really looked at the takeout model and tried to think about how we could live in that space and do some interesting things," Howard said.
Related Cynthia Wong and Lindsay Collins make inaugural "Cherry Bombe 100" list: "It was the right time to celebrate those who try hard to do the right thing, every day"
Pastry chef Cynthia Wong (left) and EffinBRadio host Lindsay Collins were featured in the 'Cherry Bombe 100'
Cynthia Wong and Lindsay Collins make inaugural "Cherry Bombe 100" list
"It was the right time to celebrate those who try hard to do the right thing, every day"
Cherry Bombe, a biannual magazine and weekly podcast that celebrates women in the food & bev industry, has just released their inaugural top 100 list of women who "inspire us every day — with their creativity, hard work, and humanity." Two Charleston talents made the list, Life Raft Treats' founder and five time James Beard Award semifinalist for outstanding pastry chef Cynthia Wong and EffinBRadio podcast creator/host and industry vet Lindsay Collins.
By Mary Scott Hardaway
Eat
One highlight is the Handy + Hot boozy fruit, bite-sized treats infused with flavor combinations like peach and High Wire Distilling amaro. In addition to the full menu, Howard will serve Cynthia Wong’s Life Raft Treats made specifically for Handy + Hot — look for flavors like Pepsi sherbet with candied salted peanuts and a banana pudding bar.

The cafe is located in the Renaissance Hotel at 68 Wentworth Street, where Howard will also open a restaurant later this year. Lenoir will be a "casual and refined restaurant that aims to spotlight food traditions that perpetuate, honor and evolve the cuisine of the rural, agricultural South."
Location Details Handy + Hot
Handy + Hot
68 Wentworth Street
Downtown
Charleston, SC
Open daily 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Map
Topics: Openings

Tags: , , , , , ,

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Related Stories

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS