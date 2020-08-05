Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Westbrook Brewing Co. debuts “Stingrays IPA,” with a portion of proceeds going towards the South Carolina Aquarium conservation efforts

Available at the brewery on National IPA Day

Posted by Parker Milner on Wed, Aug 5, 2020 at 4:51 PM

  • Ashley Rose Stanol
Westbrook Brewing Company is releasing a new beer in partnership with the South Carolina Aquarium. The “Stingrays IPA” will debut at the Mount Pleasant brewery on August 6, with a portion of proceeds going towards the South Carolina Aquarium’s conservation efforts.
“Our community is facing tough environmental challenges including increased plastic pollution and impacts from climate change like sea level rise and increased storms,” said South Carolina Aquarium conservation programs manager Kelly Thorvalson in a press release.

“Collaborative partnerships like the one with Westbrook Brewing Company allow us to reach beyond our normal capacity to raise awareness about these challenges. We hope to inspire community members to take personal action to protect water, wildlife and wild places in South Carolina for future generations.”

The 7 percent ABV beer was made using Citra, Amarillo and Idaho 7 hops and has “enticing impressions of orange blossoms, lime zest, lychee fruit and ripe papaya.” Westbrook will offer the IPA in four-packs starting on Thursday, which happens to be National IPA Day. Guests who purchase a four-pack to-go will receive a complimentary Stingray IPA koozie and reusable tote bag.

For more information, visit westbrookbrewing.com.
