Workshop adds Killer Brats, the third new tenant since pandemic's start

Workshop
, Charleston’s rotating food hall, announced it will add a new tenant for the third time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Starting Wednesday, Killer Brats
will take over the stall that was previously occupied by Julios Bodega.
After debuting his food truck one week before the city shut down due to COVID-19, Killer Brats chef and owner Bobby Downey
started making his rounds, popping up at Low Tide Brewing, Palmetto Brewing and the Johns Island Farmers Market, where he met Workshop owner Michael Shemtov.
Shemtov liked his energy and reached out once they had an opening at Workshop. Downey, who fell in love with brats while playing baseball throughout his childhood, said his concept is simple. "We make homemade bratwurst and top them with local ingredients," he said.
Downey grinds all of his own meat before wrapping in a natural casing. And just because the offering is straightforward doesn’t mean these brats are boring.
Patrons start by picking their brat — Downey offers Wisconsin-style beer brats, Italian smoked sausage, smoked turkey sausage and vegan carrot hot dogs. Next, customers can choose from one of ten house preparations, from the mac and cheese and pulled pork topped “You Gouda Brie Kidding Me” to the “Pimp Daddy,” which comes with homemade pimento cheese, pineapple and local serrano peppers. Each brat comes with smoked gouda and brie mac and cheese, smoked seasonal local vegetables, chili or coleslaw.
“The menu is always subject to change because we try to be as local as we can,” Downey said.
Killer Brats will make their Workshop debut this Wednesday. For menu updates, follow Killer Brats on Instagram
@killerbratschs.