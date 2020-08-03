Greenville planning scaled-back Euphoria wine and food festival in September

click to enlarge
Courtesy of euphoria
Euphoria is celebrating its 15th anniversary this September
Organizers announced that Euphoria
, Greenville's annual wine and food festival, will still take place this September.
According to a press release, the four-day event will be scaled back, featuring "smaller gatherings, including lunches, guest chef dinners and classrooms to allow for proper social distancing and other safety measures."
The weekend typically draws crowds exceeding 1,000 people, but event director Morgan Allen said Euphoria will look much different in its 15th year.
"The health and safety of our guests and participants is our number one priority, so we will be bringing people together to eat, sip, listen and learn in smaller groups this year," Allen said in the release. "This allows us to provide an authentic Euphoria experience, while still following, and even exceeding, all protocols and procedures recommended by the CDC, AccelerateSC and the City of Greenville."
click to enlarge
"We are determined to find a way to continue hosting our events safely, so we can keep our mission alive," Allen added. "This is a great opportunity for us to highlight and celebrate the incredible culinary talent we have right here in the Upstate and across South Carolina."
Right now, just one Charleston-based chef has committed to attending Euphoria. Kevin Mitchell
, a chef instructor at the Culinary Institute of Charleston and founding member of the Black Culinarian Alliance, will be collaborating with other SC chefs for Sunday Supper, the weekend's grand finale.
Euphoria 2020 will take place from September 17-20. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit euphoriagreenville.com
