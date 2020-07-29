Meeting Street restaurant Tu will get a new menu and a new focus this week, the latest look for the creative, low-key downtown spot.
Since January 2019, Tu
has focused on cuisine from the Indian subcontinent, serving dishes like butter chicken, vindaloo curry and naan. Starting Thursday, Tu will shift to a focus on Asian-inspired street food, a version of the restaurant executive chef Josh Walker
refers to as Tu 3.0.
"People now more than ever are on this comfort food kick," Walker said. "The idea moving forward is to do a mix of cultures all throughout Asia but mainly inspired by street food."
The new menu
, which features seven items under $15, lends itself to casual dining on their newly expanded outdoor patio. Bao buns with pork belly vindaloo, chicken satay and a Korean fried chicken sandwich are some examples of the dishes Walker will offer. In addition, fans of the Indian menu will be pleased to see the vada pav, a spicy fried potato slider-style sandwich, return to the menu after debuting back in January 2019.
The change at Tu comes just days after Walker announced his other restaurant, Xiao Bao Biscuit
, would open a second location in Charlotte's new food hall, Optimist Hall
. The Charlotte outpost, which will be simply called Xiao Bao, is the 23rd tenant to commit to the food hall and will open in spring 2021.
In a press release, Walker said, "This is an exciting next chapter for us, and we can’t wait to share our love for Asian cuisine with Charlotte. This is a big moment in the city’s restaurant scene, and we couldn't be happier to be a part of the great community at Optimist Hall."