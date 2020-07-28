Uptown Social debuts Bodega, a breakfast concept with New York-style sandwiches, pastries and brunch-themed cocktails

Uptown Social
partners Keith Benjamin
, Kara Graves
, Bryn Kelly
and Kat Moore
are bringing New York flavors to Charleston with Bodega
, a new concept serving the breakfast sandwiches you might expect to find at a Manhattan shop. Starting Thursday, Bodega's full menu
will be available at Uptown Social.
“Our inspiration behind this concept came to life right after we all moved to Charleston in the winter of 2017/2018," Benjamin said. "We quickly realized that there were no true New York City-style bodegas and we desperately missed our favorite breakfast sandwiches which could be ordered and picked up in less than five minutes.”
click to enlarge
-
Parker Milner file
-
"The Cow" comes with bacon, egg, white American cheese and home fries
Executive chef Alec Gropman’s
menu replicates that of a Manhattan-style bodega, featuring everything from the classic bacon, egg and cheese to more inventive sammies like The Smokey Swine, a combination of pulled pork, eggs and pimento cheese. There are also staple lunch sandwiches, pastries (don’t miss the Nutella cookie) and a Bodega Bloody Mary. In true New York City fashion, all of the massive sandwiches come on thick house-made kaiser rolls.
Benjamin said he wants customers to enjoy Bodega outdoors on their new patio, but he also envisions folks ordering the takeout-friendly sandwiches to-go.
“We really believe that there is no better food than some stellar sandwiches to take on the boat or to the beach. I have found myself looking for that quick grab-and-go breakfast option and couldn't think of a better way to go than a Bodega breakfast sammy,” Benjamin said.
Bodega's initial opening hours will be Thursday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to Benjamin, the group plans to start the concept as a residency at Uptown Social with plans of moving the operation to a brick-and-mortar location sometime in early 2021.
“There will be a time that we move Bodega to a home of its own but for now, it will have its own indefinite residency at 587 King Street,” Benjamin said.