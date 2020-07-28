Crosstown beer bar opens with 60+ craft beers, wine, sake and more for pick up

Guilded Horn
, a cozy 240-square-foot beer bar, is now open for takeout daily, offering a wide range of local craft drafts, wine, sake, alcoholic kombucha and more. The small taproom is located just south of the Crosstown Expressway at 267 Rutledge Ave. in the same building as upcoming restaurant Chasing Sage.
After homebrewing for five years, owner Rutledge Baker
came up with the idea to open a bar unlike any other in Charleston — one that would satisfy the curious beer drinker looking for a more refined setting. The coronavirus pandemic forced Baker to debut on July 13 with takeout-only, but he's still offering a wide variety of local options in bottles, cans and growlers to-go.
Guilded Horn is a one man operation
"I had always planned on having a retail component, so I already had my PO7 which is basically your seven-day, on-premise and off-premise alcohol license pre-pandemic," Baker said. "That allows us to sell to-go everyday of the week."
Right now, Baker's tap list includes brews from The Hold by Revelry Brewing, Charles Towne Fermentory, Ghost Monkey Brewery and Westbrook Brewing Company, all of which are sold in growlers to-go. He also has one of his own beers on tap, the Guilded Horn Beyond the Pale ale, brewed with honey, grapefruit and jalapeno.
Beyond the draft offering, the options are seemingly endless with plenty of booze to satisfy non-beer drinkers. "I've got about 60 beers, 20 wines, digestifs, ciders, sake and mead," Baker said. "All in it's about 130 SKUs."
It might not be the opening he envisioned a year ago, but Baker is excited about the future for Guilded Horn.
"The response has been good," he said. "Nothing like this really exists in this part of town, so I think people are really excited about that."
All orders can be placed online at guildedhorn.com
. Pick up hours are 6-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9-11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.