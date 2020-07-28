Crosstown beer bar opens with 60+ craft beers, wine, sake and more for pick up

Craft beer and wine bar Guilded Horn plans early 2020 open on Rutledge Ave. near Crosstown

Banker Rutledge Baker banking on Rutledge watering hole

Taking an alternative approach to the big, splashy brewery opening, Baker is starting with a tiny taproom, equipped with one long bar, nine taps, and only a dozen seats.He's dubbed that project Guilded Horn, set to open at 267 Rutledge Ave. next year.

By Mary Scott Hardaway

