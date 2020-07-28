Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

Eat

Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Crosstown beer bar opens with 60+ craft beers, wine, sake and more for pick up

Meet Guilded Horn

Posted by Parker Milner on Tue, Jul 28, 2020 at 3:30 PM

Guilded Horn, a cozy 240-square-foot beer bar, is now open for takeout daily, offering a wide range of local craft drafts, wine, sake, alcoholic kombucha and more. The small taproom is located just south of the Crosstown Expressway at 267 Rutledge Ave. in the same building as upcoming restaurant Chasing Sage.
Related Craft beer and wine bar Guilded Horn plans early 2020 open on Rutledge Ave. near Crosstown: Banker Rutledge Baker banking on Rutledge watering hole
Craft beer and wine bar Guilded Horn plans early 2020 open on Rutledge Ave. near Crosstown
Banker Rutledge Baker banking on Rutledge watering hole
Taking an alternative approach to the big, splashy brewery opening, Baker is starting with a tiny taproom, equipped with one long bar, nine taps, and only a dozen seats.He's dubbed that project Guilded Horn, set to open at 267 Rutledge Ave. next year.
By Mary Scott Hardaway
Eat
After homebrewing for five years, owner Rutledge Baker came up with the idea to open a bar unlike any other in Charleston — one that would satisfy the curious beer drinker looking for a more refined setting. The coronavirus pandemic forced Baker to debut on July 13 with takeout-only, but he's still offering a wide variety of local options in bottles, cans and growlers to-go.

click to enlarge Guilded Horn is a one man operation - PARKER MILNER FILE
  • Parker Milner file
  • Guilded Horn is a one man operation
"I had always planned on having a retail component, so I already had my PO7 which is basically your seven-day, on-premise and off-premise alcohol license pre-pandemic," Baker said. "That allows us to sell to-go everyday of the week."

Right now, Baker's tap list includes brews from The Hold by Revelry Brewing, Charles Towne Fermentory, Ghost Monkey Brewery and Westbrook Brewing Company, all of which are sold in growlers to-go. He also has one of his own beers on tap, the Guilded Horn Beyond the Pale ale, brewed with honey, grapefruit and jalapeno.

Beyond the draft offering, the options are seemingly endless with plenty of booze to satisfy non-beer drinkers. "I've got about 60 beers, 20 wines, digestifs, ciders, sake and mead," Baker said. "All in it's about 130 SKUs."

It might not be the opening he envisioned a year ago, but Baker is excited about the future for Guilded Horn.

"The response has been good," he said. "Nothing like this really exists in this part of town, so I think people are really excited about that." 

All orders can be placed online at guildedhorn.com. Pick up hours are 6-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9-11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Location Details Guilded Horn
267 Rutledge Ave. Unit D.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
Mon.-Fr. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Breweries & Distilleries
Map
Topics: Beer, Openings, Wine

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Location

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS