Charleston restaurants host online bake sale benefiting Fresh Future Farm and ACLU

Over 20 Charleston-area restaurants are teaming up to host an online bake sale benefiting Fresh Future Farms and ACLU of Charleston. This week, order treats from The Harbinger, Void Baking Co., Wild Olive, Jackrabbit Filly and several others for pick-up on July 26.
Titled Sweet Solidarity, the bake sale was organized by Babas on Cannon co-owners Marie Stitt and Edward Crouse, Xiao Bao Biscuit/Tu co-owners Josh Walker and Duolan Walker-Li and Renzo co-owners Erik and Nayda Hutson.
“We reached out to all the different restaurants, and to this industry’s credit, I don’t think anyone we reached out to said no,” Walker said. “Community building is really awesome during these times.”
The bake sale features three different bundles, each of which come with pastries from five to seven local establishments. The “Fruit Delight” is a mixture of bars and pies from Babas on Cannon, Life Raft Treats and more, while the “Cookie Monster” is filled with whimsical options like FIG’s Assorted Party Fun Bag, an old school chocolate chip cookie with shortbread and amaretti cookies. Last but not least, the “Sunday Morning” package includes bagels from Renzo and Mexican conchas from Micho, among other items.
“We are honored being involved with this group of restaurants,” said Kwei Fei and Micho co-owner David Schuttenberg. “As with last year's bake sale for Planned Parenthood, XBB, Renzo and Babas have gathered an amalgam of several wonderful concepts from around town; mom and pop places that appear to not be afraid to take a stand.”
For his concha, Schuttenberg will do a traditional representation of the “round, yeasted sweet bread topped with a crunchy sugary topping that has a lovely shell shaped pattern etched into the top.” Walker will contribute savory options to the sale; Xiao Bao Biscuit’s frozen okonomiyaki and a jar of Tu’s coconut and masala Kerala curry.
Last year’s bake sale, held at Tu, raised $18,000 for Planned Parenthood in just three hours. The more than 20 establishments contributing to this year’s sale hope to make a difference for ACLU, an organization Walker said, “does a lot of good work from a legal perspective,” and the North Charleston farm that’s fighting to purchase its land.
“It’s such a shame that North Charleston is such a food dessert, and I think everybody should go out of their way to support small business owners like Fresh Future Farms,” Walker said.
Place your order by midnight on July 24 or donate directly to the bake sale at xiaobaobiscuit.com
. Pick-ups will occur at various locations on July 26 from 12-3 p.m.