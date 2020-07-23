Charleston restaurants host online bake sale benefiting Fresh Future Farm and ACLU

Chs. businesses pitching in for Planned Parenthood bake sale Sunday, days after national group refuses federal funds in protest

Buy bagels, support women's health care

"We're playing with the convention of the female homemaker making cookies ... but in a way that is modern and progressive," says Nayda Freire Hutson, owner of Renzo and Faculty Lounge. "There are a lot of men involved, too — it's a widespread effort ... it’s been really nice to see that people are willing to publicly put their name to it. It’s been really very gratifying."

By Mary Scott Hardaway

