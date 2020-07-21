Donate to the City Paper | Flip through our latest digital issue

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

This week, celebrate Christmas in July at Jackrabbit Filly

Bring essential items to donate to Lowcountry Orphan Relief

Posted by Parker Milner on Tue, Jul 21, 2020 at 2:39 PM

This week, Jackrabbit Filly is honoring the 87-year-old tradition of celebrating Christmas in July with menu specials and a reimagined cocktail menu featuring holiday themed beverages.

“According to legend, Christmas in July began as a celebration at a summer camp in 1933, when Keystone Camp in Brevard, N.C. decided to dedicate two days (July 24 & 25) to the holiday — complete with cotton fake snow, a decked-out tree, a gift exchange, and, of course, Santa,” the restaurant wrote on Instagram.

According to co-owner Corrie Wang, there will be Christmas-themed decorations and tunes at the Park Circle restaurant throughout the week. Her husband Shuai will be running kitchen specials like roast duck and sticky figgy pudding, and beverage director Jared Chafin's drink menu will include options like a frozen eggnog slushie aptly titled Milk Was a Bad Choice.

"We thought it was time for a little silliness and at least the thought of cooler happier times," Wang said. "It's giving us life right now. So hopefully it does the same for others."

There's also a charitable component to the week — there will be a box near the door where guests can donate items to Lowcountry Orphan Relief, a local nonprofit organization that provides support for children suffering from abuse, abandonment or neglect. Since the organization was unable to host its big fundraiser due to COVID-19, Jackrabbit Filly hopes to help out by collecting toys, books, toothbrushes, deodorant and other essentials.

Jackrabbit Filly is open for partial capacity indoor and outdoor dining, and reservations can be made at resy.com. The restaurant asks that guests continue to wear masks when up and away from their table. 
